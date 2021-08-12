BREWERTON, NY – Last night at approximately 8:31 p.m. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies along with members of the Sheriff’s Navigation Unit responded to a boat collision on the Oneida River.

It was reported that a boat was speeding down the river and collided head-on with another boat. The Sheriff’s Navigation Unit was patrolling the river and arrived first on the scene locating the two boats each with significant damage and one occupant was unconscious.

In all, three patients were transported to University Hospital.

Initially, the extent of the injuries were unknown but sounded severe. The driver and a passenger of the impacting boat were ejected into the water upon impact and sustained injuries. The passenger of the impacted boat was knocked unconscious and sustained injuries.

Investigation revealed that intoxication was not involved with either operator.

Preliminary investigation suggests the operator of the impacting boat may have been unfamiliar with the throttle system and the boat accelerated quickly and the operator was unable to regain control of the boat prior to the collision.

All of the injuries are reported to be non-threatening.

The Navigation Unit continues to investigate the crash. No tickets have been issued at this time.

