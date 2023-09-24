Boil Water Advisory Lifted In The Village Of Pulaski

PULASKI, NY – Residents of the west side of the village of Pulaski in the areas listed below no longer need to boil their drinking water.

County Route 5 (Lake Street)

Hinman Road

Windcrest Drive

Salmon Meadows Lane

Lura M. Sharp Elementary School

The boil water advisory issued on Wednesday, Sept. 20 was rescinded today.

The Oswego County Health Department said that repairs were made to the water system and bacteriological sampling was completed. The results show that the water is now safe for residents to drink and use for cooking.

The health department would like to thank the mayor of the village of Pulaski and the water operators from Pulaski and Richland for their efforts in protecting the health of the affected residents during this time.

Residents were previously advised to boil water until the system could be repaired and testing showed the water was safe for consumption.

For more information, contact the Village of Pulaski Department of Public Works at 315-298-6132 or Pulaski Village Mayor Jan Tighe at 315-298-2622 or the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3557.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...