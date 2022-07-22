Call For Entries 2022 “Hooked On The Salmon River” Themed, Juried Show

PULASKI, NY – Artists are invited to submit their art to this year’s “Hooked on the Salmon River” juried and themed show at the Salmon River Fine Arts Center.

This annual show was created to showcase artwork from the region’s many fine artists who find inspiration from the river that runs past the art center through the small historic Village of Pulaski. The show is open to all artists, from any location working in any genre.

The only criteria is that the work submitted is themed or inspired by the Salmon River, its tributaries or wetlands. Cash prizes, including a $300 Best of Show, will be awarded based on originality, craftsmanship and adherence to the theme. The number of awards and categories will be based on the actual work accepted.

This year’s artwork will be selected by Linda Bigness, an internationally exhibiting artist, instructor and author who runs and maintains Studio 245 in Syracuse, New York.

“We are excited to have Linda jury this year’s show,” said Ann Buchau, president of the board at the Arts Center. “She has a wealth of expertise and talent.”

Submissions must be photographed and emailed to the art center no later than August 8. Once the entries are reviewed, artists will be notified of acceptance via email on August 15. Interested artists will find complete guidelines and details in the show prospectus posted on the art center website.

An opening reception is planned for Friday, September 9, from 6 – 8 pm with an award ceremony at 7 pm. The exhibit will be on display from September 9 through October 22 at the Salmon River Fine Arts Center, located at 4848 N. Jefferson St in Pulaski, NY. This is when fishing and tourism is at its peak for this small town.

The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is grateful to Douglaston Salmon Run –Garrett Brancy, the Barclays and all the people behind the scenes at Douglaston Salmon Run for being a major sponsor for this show. Thanks also go to Fulton Boiler Works in Pulaski, NY for their contribution for the show as well. It is through the generosity of community minded people and businesses that make this show possible.

The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is an all volunteer-run, 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, located in Pulaski, NY offering community art programs, hands-on workshops, and art shows that help educate and enrich our community.

For information about the Salmon River Fine Arts Center, or to participate or help support this or other community art programs, please visit salmonriverfineartscenter.com, the Arts Center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SalmonRiverFineArtsCenter/, call 315-298-7007 or email [email protected].

