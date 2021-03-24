OSWEGO COUNTY – Appointments are still available for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday, March 25, at Laker Hall on the SUNY Oswego campus, Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department is currently taking appointments between 2 and 6 p.m.

To register for the clinic, click here.

A vaccination hotline is also available to help people make appointments by phone. It will be open today, March 24 until 4 p.m. Call 315-349-3383.

This clinic provides the first dose of the Moderna vaccine which is a two-shot series. Those who receive the vaccine tomorrow must be available to receive the second dose at the same location on Thursday, April 22.

The clinic is open to eligible residents who fall into the 1A or 1B public-facing essential worker group, have underlying health conditions or are age 50 or over. For details on eligibility, go to the New York State phased distribution guidelines at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine#phase-1a—phase-1b

Anyone with a comorbidity or underlying condition must provide a note of eligibility from their healthcare provider as proof of their condition. Essential workers must provide a workplace ID or paystub to prove their employment. Those aged 50 and over must provide proof of age. Those without proper documentation will be turned away.

Find more information about Moderna vaccine along with the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines by clicking on the “Fact Sheet” link for each vaccine at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. are partnering to offer free transportation to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites. The service is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related