OSWEGO COUNTY – Camp Rainbow of Hope is a summer camp for children who have experienced the loss of a loved one; the overnight camp running from Aug. 14-16 at Camp Hollis this year, an announcement made by Friends of Oswego County Hospice (FOCH) Executive Director Elena Twiss.

This year, there is a new day camp option for ages 5-7 that will be offered from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13.

“The Friends of Oswego County Hospice in collaboration with the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, host this unique camp experience — now in its 23rd year — that allows children to enjoy fun summer camp activities mixed with therapeutic healing circle interventions, led by certified mental health counselors,” Twiss said. “This three-day camp allows children to make connections with peers, learn coping skills, and how to process complex emotions that accompany grief, all while taking part in fun events and activities.”

Applications are now being accepted for mini buddies (age 5-7), campers (age 8-12) and big buddies (ages 13-18). This program is open to any child who has experienced the loss of a loved one. Applications and more information can be found on the Friends of Oswego County Hospice website: https://friendsofhospice.org/events.

Friends of Oswego County Hospice provides financial and non-medical assistance, as well as bereavement services, to help enhance the time Oswego County patients and their families have together, and to support them following their loss. For additional information, visit www.friendsofhospice.org, or call 315-216-7580

