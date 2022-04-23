CNY – Volunteer groups will be out on the Canalway Trail at several locations in Central New York this weekend cleaning up debris and litter left along the trail from this past winter as well as rake and remove small, downed tree limbs and branches. More than 120 Canal Clean Sweep events are scheduled this weekend across the 524-mile Canal system and 400-mile Canalway Trail, which is part of the statewide Empire State Trail. The Canal Clean Sweep coincides with New York’s annual Earth Day celebrations by providing opportunities for thousands of residents to give back to their local communities and to show pride in one of New York’s most iconic cultural and recreational resources. Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022 Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Location: Erie Canal Museum, Syracuse Parking: 318 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13202 Event: Volunteers will help the Erie Canal Museum in Downtown Syracuse prepare for the upcoming Spring season. Volunteers will help with picking up debris left over from the winter, preparing the Locktender’s garden for planting, cleaning the historic Weighlock Building’s interior, and more! Date: Sunday, April 24, 2022 Time: 1p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Location: Bellamy Harbor Park, Rome Parking: Bellamy Harbor Park, 139 E Whitesboro St. #111, Rome, NY 13440. Main parking lot is directly off Mill St. Event: Volunteers will help clean up litter along the Erie Canal in preparation for the summer season, starting in Bellamy Harbor Park. About Parks & Trails New York: Parks & Trails New York is the state’s leading advocate for parks and trails. Since 1998, PTNY has been working in partnership with the New York State Canal Corporation to help canal communities plan, develop and promote the Canalway Trail. PTNY organizes Cycle the Erie Canal, an eight-day bicycle tour along the historic Erie Canal that attracts more than 650 participants each year. In 2021, the organization published an updated version of the popular guidebook, Cycling the Erie Canal: A Guide to 360 miles of Adventure and History along the Erie Canalway Trail. Learn more at www.ptny.org. About the New York State Canal Corporation New York’s Canal system includes four historic canals: the Erie, Champlain, Oswego, and Cayuga-Seneca. Spanning 524 miles, the waterway links the Hudson River with the Great Lakes, the Finger Lakes and Lake Champlain. The canals form the backbone of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor and connect hundreds of unique and historic communities. The New York State Canal Corporation is a subsidiary of the New York Power Authority. Like Canals on Facebook at NYS Canal Corporation. Follow Canals on Twitter at @NYSCanalCorp