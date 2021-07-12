NEW HAVEN, NY – Oswego County police today released than on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at around 6:20 p.m., members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Darrow Road, County Route 51 and County Route 6 in the Town of New Haven, New York, which resulted in the death of the sole driver.

The investigation has revealed that only one vehicle, a motorcycle, was involved. According to police, the motorcycle was traveling southbound on Darrow Road, approaching the intersection with County Routes 6 and 51, when the motorcycle overturned and the driver was ejected.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Thomas Washburn, 49, of Canastota, New York. Washburn was transported from the scene to Upstate University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on scene by the New York State Police, New Haven Volunteer Fire Department and Menter Ambulance.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...