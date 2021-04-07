Catholic Church Faces Wave Of Sex Abuse Cases Across State

SYRACUSE – The New York State Child Victims Act has wiped away decades of silence in the Catholic Church, with thousands of sexual abuse survivors coming forward and creating a surge of sexual abuse cases against the papistry.

Attorney Jeff Anderson of the law firm Jeff Anderson and Associates PA, held a virtual press briefing yesterday, April 6, to announce the findings from an investigation involving Catholic dioceses and the alleged clergy perpetrators – exposing 2,801 abuse cases throughout New York state.

This past summer, it was revealed that priests in Oswego were included in a list of new lawsuits against the Diocese of Syracuse under the Child Victims Act.

Under the Child Victims Act, survivors are granted the ability to confront their perpetrators or anyone involved in covering up the abuses they suffered, regardless of when the incident occurred. The 2,801 complaints filed between the dates of August 13, 2019 through December 31, 2020 detail cases dating back as far as 1942.

Anderson and Associates is requiring a complete disclosure of all files pertaining to each offender in all dioceses across the state, both past and present – including the bishops’ handling of sex abuse cases throughout their administration.

“Part of civil litigation and the power of a civil suit, is it can compel the wrongdoer – and in these cases, the Catholic Dioceses, and the current bishops and the top officials – to have to come clean with all the secrets they have held,” Anderson said. “And all of the documents they have concealed for so long under their very dangerous and perilous practices, and [their] adherence to secrecy.”

Anderson said the report does not include data anticipated to come after December 2020. Once the new data is analyzed, the information will be made public. More survivors are expected to file as people become aware of the ongoing investigation.

Anderson and Associates have represented numerous survivors of sexual abuse across the country for over 38 years, representing 1,007 of the 2,801 cases now current throughout the state.

The total number of alleged perpetrators throughout the Catholic Dioceses is 1,427, with 959 priests statewide. Clergy perpetrators are 1,135 with 299 non-clergy perpetrators.

The top five alleged perpetrator clergy listed in the state are as follows:

Francis Vogt – Rochester priest, 52 complaints

Rudy Tremaroli – School coach in ADNY, 32 complaints

Edwin “Ted” Gaynor – School gym teacher/coach in ADNY, 26 complaints

Robert O’Neill – Rochester priest, 26 complaints

Donald W. Becker – Buffalo priest, 24 complaints

Following is a breakdown of each civil suit by dioceses in the state:

Archdiocese of New York:

Total number of complaints filed: 710

Total number of alleged perpetrators: 400

Total number of alleged clergy perpetrators (priest, brother, or nun): 295

Priests and bishops: 236

Top five alleged perpetrators:

Rudy Tremaroli: coach: 32 complaints (1956-87)

Edwin “Ted” Gaynor: coach/teacher: 26 complaints (1956-87)

Brother Salvatore Ferro: 19 complaints (1973-80)

Ralph Labelle: 13 complaints (1977-86)

Michael O’ Hara: 11 complaints (1966-89)

Frequently identified institutions:

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and School: 46 complaints, 10 perpetrators, (1953-92)

Cardinal Hayes High School: 19 complaints, 10 perpetrators (1958-93)

Monsignor Farrel High School: 14 complaints, six perpetrators (1963-2003)

Diocese of Albany:

Total number of complaints filed: 266

Total number of alleged perpetrators identified in lawsuits: 145

Total number of alleged clergy perpetrators (priest, brother, or nun): 118

Priests and/or bishops: 93

Top six alleged perpetrators:

Joseph Romano: 18 complaints (1967-86)

Brother Clement Murphy: 13 complaints (1964-81)

Brother James Vincent Hanney: 12 complaints (1969-82)

Allen Jupin: seven complaints (1975-89)

Gary Mercure: seven complaints (1974-90)

Bishop Howard Hubbard: seven complaints (1977-2019)

Frequently identified institutions:

Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons High School: 23 complaints, seven perpetrators (1966-82)

La Salle School: 18 complaints, six perpetrators (1969-98)

Paul the Apostle Parish and School: 13 complaints, four perpetrators (1964-81)

Diocese of Brooklyn:

Total number of complaints filed: 571

Total number of alleged perpetrators: 301

Total number of alleged clergy perpetrators (priest, brother, or nun): 229

Priests: 183

Top five alleged perpetrators:

Romano Ferraro: 18 complaints (1958-91)

Harold Cox: 11 complaints (1955-71)

Henry Mc Cloud: 10 complaints(1942-79)

Layperson James Grace Jr.: nine complaints (1973-88)

Robert Ferro: nine complaints (1973-92)

Frequently identified institutions:

Francis Preparatory School: 21 complaints, nine alleged perpetrators (1959-2001)

Benedict Joseph Labre Church and School: 13 complaints, eight alleged perpetrators (1973-93)

Vincent Services: 10 complaints, three alleged perpetrators (1974-83)

Diocese of Buffalo: (filed Chapter 11 Reorganization)

Total number of complaints filed: 498

Number of alleged perpetrators: 244

Total number of alleged clergy perpetrators (priest, brother, or nun): 213

Priests: 205

Top five alleged perpetrators:

Donald W. Becker: 24 complaints (1968-84)

Fred Fingerle: 21 complaints (1970-84)

Norbert Orsolits: 17 complaints (1965-83)

Basil Ormsby: 14 complaints (1950-83)

James Hayes: 13 complaints (1961-87)

Frequently identified institutions:

Bishop Turner Carroll High School: 12 complaints, seven perpetrators (1964-86)

All Saints Roman Catholic Church and High School: nine complaints, 5 perpetrators (1957-85)

Diocese of Ogdensburg:

Total number of complaints filed: 80

Total number of alleged clergy perpetrators (priest, brother, or nun): 39

Alleged clergy perpetrators: 38

Priests: 36

Top five alleged perpetrators:

John Fallen: eight complaints (1975-85)

Liam O’Doherty: eight complaints (1965-79)

Emile Lalonde: six complaints (1960-70)

Albert Plante: four complaints (1970-78)

Edward Franklin: four complaints (1963-70)

Frequently identified institutions:

Church of the Holy Angels: six complaints, two perpetrators (1960-81)

Ann’s Church: four complaints, one perpetrator (1957-85)

Diocese of Rochester: (filed Chapter 11 Reorganization)

Total number of complaints filed: 316

Number of alleged perpetrators: 126

Total number of alleged clergy perpetrators (priest, brother, or nun): 105

Priests: 91

Top six alleged perpetrators:

Francis Vogt: 52 complaints (1948-80)

Robert O’Neill: 26 complaints (1962-2001)

Joseph Larrabee: 19 complaints (1973-91)

Albert Cason: 12 complaints (1958-82)

Eugene Emo: 10 complaints (1954-91)

Frequently identified institutions:

The Aquinas Institute: 14 complaints, nine perpetrators (1952-86)

John the Evangelist: 12 complaints, eight perpetrators (1966-96)

Boniface Church and School: 11 complaints, four perpetrators (1974-78)

Diocese of Rockville Center: (filed Chapter 11 Reorganization)

Total number of complaints filed: 228

Number of alleged perpetrators: 144

Total number of alleged clergy perpetrators (priest, brother, or nun): 121

Priests: 99

Top five alleged perpetrators:

Albert Soave: 14 complaints

Charles Ribaudo: 12 complaints

John Mahoney: six complaints

Robert Brown: six complaints

William Burke: six complaints

Frequently identified institutions:

Huge of Lincoln Roman Catholic Church: 12 complaints, three alleged perpetrators

Holy Trinity Diocese High School: nine complaints, two alleged perpetrators

Diocese of Syracuse: (filed Chapter 11 Reorganization)

Total number of complaints filed: 157

Number of alleged perpetrators: 89

Total number of alleged clergy perpetrators (bishop, priest, brother, or nun): 72

Priests and bishop: 68

Top five alleged perpetrators:

Edward E. Madore: 10 complaints

James Francis Purtell: 10 complaints

Daniel W. Casey: nine complaints

Thomas E. Neary: eight complaints

Charles Eckerman: six complaints

Frequently identified institutions:

Seton Catholic High School: 13 complaints, five perpetrators (1954 – 1986)

Notre Dame High School: five complaints, two perpetrators (1970-1979)

Bishop Cunningham High School: five complaints, one perpetrator (1974-1983)

Four dioceses in the state have filed Chapter 11 Reorganization Bankruptcy – Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse and Rockville Center. Due to the nature of the Syracuse Chapter 11, new cases must be filed by April 15, 2021. All other dioceses have until August 14, 2021 to file claims. Syracuse Diocese claims can be filled online or by calling (855) 329-4244. Caseload and database information can be found at www.andersonadvocates.com.

