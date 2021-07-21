AUBURN – Sheriff Brian Schenck reports that the Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of a subject calling and identifying himself as “Lieutenant Smith” from the “Sheriff’s Office” or “Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office.” He then states that there is a warrant and either demands an amount of money in gift cards or directs them to meet him to take care of the warrant. This is a scam.

Don’t respond or act, disconnect the phone call. The Sheriff’s Office is always available to answer any questions regarding any suspicious call. The non-emergency phone number is 315 253-1222.

