Cayuga Faculty, Staff Honored With SUNY Chancellor’s Award For Excellence

OSWEGO COUNTY – SUNY recognized four Cayuga Community College faculty and staff members with the prestigious SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence this semester for their exceptional contributions to the College and its students.

Bestowed annually at SUNY institutions, the Chancellor’s Award recognizes faculty and staff for their commitment and accomplishments while also emphasizing SUNY’s dedication to classroom instruction, intellectual drive and support for local communities. Awards are issued in Faculty Service, Librarianship, Teaching, Professional and Classified Service, and Scholarship and Creative Activities.

“Our recipients of the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence illustrate what it means to be dedicated to our students, our institution and our communities,” Cayuga President Dr. Brian Durant said. “Their belief in our students, their dreams and their potential is tireless, as is their confidence in our institution and the role we play in Central New York. On behalf of everyone at Cayuga Community College, I congratulate our recipients for earning this well-deserved award.”

Cayuga recipients will be recognized at the College’s 2023 Commencement, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at Falcon Park in Auburn. Recipients are:

Excellence in Faculty Service

Norman Lee — Professor and Director of Student Activities

A vigorous supporter of Cayuga’s students, Professor Lee joined the College in 1996 as a Counselor and Director of Student Activities. In that capacity he implements, coordinates and markets multicultural and performing arts programs, lectures and concerts, as well as an annual retreat for student club leaders and an orientation for new students. Prior to starting at Cayuga, Professor Lee earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Studies at SUNY Buffalo and a Master of Science in Management from SUNY Oswego. Professor Lee is a certified trainer for diversity workshops and in 2022 earned a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association for the Promotion of Campus Activities.

Excellence in Teaching

Sheila M. Myers — Professor and Coordinator of Applied Learning and Honors Study

Since arriving at Cayuga in 2011, Professor Myers has dedicated herself to preparing students for their chosen careers. Her work with students includes leading courses in ecology, environmental science and aquatic science, as well as courses in career and life planning and service and leadership. Professor Myers advises Cayuga’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society chapter, coordinates the College’s Honors Study program, and is a leader of Cayuga’s efforts to expand its career-focused microcredential programs. A published author of several novels, Professor Myers’ academic background includes a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from SUNY Cortland and a Master of Science in Environmental Science from SUNY ESF.

Excellence in Professional Service

Shannon M. Patrie — Registrar

Shannon joined Cayuga as its Registrar in December 2016 after spending more than 15 years in leadership roles at other SUNY institutions. During the COVID-19 pandemic she worked with faculty and administrators to create a master schedule to accommodate new course modalities, and also was a leader in developing a process to ensure students were in compliance with SUNY’s COVID-19 mandates. Her dedication includes serving on multiple College committees, including Tuition and Fees Appeals, Financial Aid Waiver, Curriculum, Middle States and Student Transition and Retention. Shannon earned a Master of Science in Management from Keuka College and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from SUNY Oswego.

Excellence in Classified Service

Haley Vitale ‘15 — Confidential Administrative Assistant to the Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs

Haley returned to work at her alma mater in 2019 after earning an Associate in Applied Science in Business Administration from Cayuga in 2015. Though based in the College’s Office of Academic Affairs, Haley’s responsibilities include support and coordination for the Strategic Priorities group, support for the College’s Perkins Grant initiatives, and a leadership and public-facing position with the Tuition and Fees Appeals Committee. She is also a member of the President’s Council, is leading an initiative to install room scheduling software and coordinates the Faculty Development Fund. Haley is also responsible for ensuring new faculty members and adjuncts have access to necessary support materials and coordinating monthly faculty meetings.

