CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – At approximately 9:35 a.m., the high school administration received a phone call from a community

member informing us that she might have seen something sticking out of a backpack of someone walking

along Route 11 that she thought resembled the barrel of a long gun. The parent was not sure exactly what

she saw but wanted to report it so that we were aware. Following our safety protocols, we put the three

schools that are located on Route 11 in the location that the parent informed us of into lockout mode

(Paul V. Moore High School, Central Square Middle School, and Millard Hawk Elementary School). Those

three schools were put into lockout mode until our police officers could fully investigate the situation. Our

high school Special Patrol Officer contacted the parent who originally informed us of what she thought she

saw and provided our Special Patrol Officer with a picture that she had taken. Our Special Patrol Officer

was able to quickly rule out the possibility of a weapon that was on this person walking alongside Route

11. We ended the brief lockout once our Special Patrol Officer had provided us with this information, and

all of our schools have returned to normal.

Even though this situation was quickly proven to not be a threat/concern, we thank this parent that called

our high school administration to report the situation, as we always tell our parents, students, and staff to

report anything that they may feel could be a safety concern so we can fully investigate each and every

situation. We will always err on the side of caution, and we will continue to communicate with

parents/guardians when situations like this take place. At no time were any students or staff members in

danger.

This information is from a letter received from Mr. Thomas J. Colabufo, Superintendent , Central Square District.

