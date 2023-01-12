CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – At approximately 9:35 a.m., the high school administration received a phone call from a community
member informing us that she might have seen something sticking out of a backpack of someone walking
along Route 11 that she thought resembled the barrel of a long gun. The parent was not sure exactly what
she saw but wanted to report it so that we were aware. Following our safety protocols, we put the three
schools that are located on Route 11 in the location that the parent informed us of into lockout mode
(Paul V. Moore High School, Central Square Middle School, and Millard Hawk Elementary School). Those
three schools were put into lockout mode until our police officers could fully investigate the situation. Our
high school Special Patrol Officer contacted the parent who originally informed us of what she thought she
saw and provided our Special Patrol Officer with a picture that she had taken. Our Special Patrol Officer
was able to quickly rule out the possibility of a weapon that was on this person walking alongside Route
11. We ended the brief lockout once our Special Patrol Officer had provided us with this information, and
all of our schools have returned to normal.
Even though this situation was quickly proven to not be a threat/concern, we thank this parent that called
our high school administration to report the situation, as we always tell our parents, students, and staff to
report anything that they may feel could be a safety concern so we can fully investigate each and every
situation. We will always err on the side of caution, and we will continue to communicate with
parents/guardians when situations like this take place. At no time were any students or staff members in
danger.
This information is from a letter received from Mr. Thomas J. Colabufo, Superintendent , Central Square District.