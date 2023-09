SYRACUSE, NY – Around 7:30 p.m. last night Shaun Miles 41 of Central Square was operating his motorcycle on vine street in Salina when he was involved in an accident with another vehicle that was heading in the opposite direction.

Mr. Miles was transported to Upstate Hospital and later died from his injuries. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Technicians are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...