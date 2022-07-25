Central Square Man Killed In Motorcycle, Vehicle Crash In Parish

PARISH, NY – State Police in Hastings is investigating a fatal motorcycle/truck crash that occurred at the intersection of County Route 26 and Kipp Road in the town of Parish, Oswego County.

Last night, Sunday, July 24, at 9:21 p.m., a 2008 Honda motorcycle, operated by Joseph W. Bucci from Central Square, was traveling west on County Route 26 when a 2020 Chevrolet pickup truck, operated by Mark D. Mann, age 64 from Central Square was traveling south on Kipp Road and making a left-hand turn when the motorcycle struck the front end of the pickup truck.

According to police, Bucci was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mann and a 64-year-old passenger were not hurt in the crash.

Mann was tested by a State Police Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) and was negative for any alcohol/drug impairment.

The investigation is continuing.

