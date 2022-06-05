Central Square Teenager Killed In Car Crash

TOWN OF CLAY, NY – According to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash occurred Wednesday, June 1, involving a single vehicle on Henry Clay Blvd in the Town of Clay, resulting in the death of a teenager from Central Square.

According to police, on June 1, 2022, at approximately 7:35 p.m., sheriff’s deputies along with rescue personnel from the Moyers Corners and Clay Fire Department responded to Henry Clay Blvd between Waterhouse Road and Wetzel Road for a reported crash involving a vehicle that rolled over several times.

Deputies investigating the crash interviewed witnesses who reported that the vehicle, a 2002 Honda Accord, was observed traveling southbound on Henry Clay Blvd at a high rate of speed before the driver lost control of the vehicle and drove off the east side of the road.

Upon the vehicle leaving the roadway, it struck a culvert, became airborne, and struck several trees before coming to rest.

The front seat passenger, identified as 15-year-old Benjamin Foster on Central Square, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver, identified as Nathan Barr, 20, of Clay, sustained multiple injuries and required extrication tools to free him from the wreckage.

Three additional passengers, a 17-year-old male, a 14-year-old male and a 14-year-old female, who were seated in the rear of the vehicle, all self-extricated prior to first responders arriving on scene.

The driver and the rear seat passengers were transported to Upstate University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and front passenger were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and the posted speed limited on Henry Clay Blvd is 45 mph. The investigation is ongoing however, preliminarily, speed appears to have played a role in a crash.

The Central Square School District sent home a letter today, June 5, regarding counseling for students and calling hours. The letter is as follows:

Dear Parents/Guardians

As most of you are aware, last week we lost a very special Paul V. Moore High School student, Benjamin Foster.

His family wanted us to share the details of the calling hours and prayer service that will be held tomorrow,

Monday, June 6, seen below. Mrs. Foster felt it was important to reach out to us to make sure all students had

access to counselors at the calling hours if they needed that additional support to get through this very difficult

time. She also wanted to make sure that we informed all parents/guardians that it will be an open casket so

they have an opportunity to have a conversation with their child prior to arriving at the calling hours. Having

just lost their son, the family still wants to make sure that all students attending the calling hours are as

comfortable and supported as possible, which speaks volumes to their character. It is no wonder that Ben was

such an incredible human being, leader, and friend to many.

Our District is struggling with this tragic loss. Our school counselors have already met with several students that

needed support. They will continue to provide counseling for any student and staff member that needs

additional support moving forward. If you have a child that is struggling with Ben’s loss or any loss in their lives,

our outstanding counselors are here for them. Simply contact your child’s principal or school counselor directly

so we can provide your child with the support he or she needs. There will be counselors present at the calling

hours tomorrow for students or adults that are struggling and want additional support.

Public calling hours will be held on Monday, June 6th, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church, 6142 Route 31, Cicero,

NY 13039, 4-6 PM with a prayer service at 6 PM. You can read Ben’s obituary by clicking here.

Sincerely,

Thomas J. Colabufo

Superintendent

