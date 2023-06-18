OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Fair continues its comeback three years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down summer fun at the fairgrounds in Sandy Creek. This year, organizers are going back to the basics to bring attendees three jam-packed days of festivities. Mark your calendar from June 30 to July 2 to join in the fun!

“It’s been a challenge to re-group after the pandemic,” Oswego County Fair Board President Harold Smith said. “It is all thanks to community support and past sponsors that we’ve been able to make it this far. We’re going back to our beginnings to bring back that nostalgic joy of a small-town country fair. There’s going to be something for everyone to enjoy – from farm animals to live music to truck pulls to the Circus Incredible! – and so much more. I really encourage residents and visitors to come check it out!”

The event was shortened and re-scheduled to July 4 weekend to encourage more visitors over the holiday weekend – from people camping in the area to former residents returning home to visit family and friends.

Despite these changes, many favorite traditions will continue. In keeping with its origins as the Oswego County Agricultural Society, the Fair has animal shows scheduled all three days and features barrel racing in the horse arena under the bright lights at 7 p.m. on Friday.

On Saturday, a full day of fun begins with the ACL Swap Mad River Cornhole Tournament. Doors open at 9 a.m. and bags fly at 10:30 a.m. The competition is open to the public with a $20 entry fee. There are two divisions so anyone can play and win!

The Oswego County Fair Kitchen, former the Grange Building, offers a chicken barbeque on Saturday only. Starting at 10:30 a.m., stop by to pick up a half-chicken for $9 or a full dinner with sides for $14.

Don’t forget to check out the truck pulls in the grandstands at 11 a.m. Pullers compete for hundreds of dollars in prizes for just $30 per hook or $50 for Street Modified Super Duty Trucks. General admission is $15 or $20 for a pit pass to get up close to the action!

On Sunday, tractor pulls kick off the day at 9:30 a.m. in the grandstands. For just $20 to hook, pullers can enter their antique, out-of-field or enhanced tractors. Spectator admission is free. At 10 a.m., a talent show begins in the entertainment building.

Kids and families will enjoy traditional fair entertainment all weekend! Ontario Amusements is back to provide exciting rides starting at 1 p.m. every day. Circus Incredible makes its debut appearance to amaze one and all with its high-flying acrobatics at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily.

Live music is also back and better than ever at the Oswego County Fair! Put your dancing shoes on and stop by the entertainment building all weekend to enjoy local and regional acts.

On Friday, stomp your feet and clap along with the Black River Fiddlers from 1 to 4 p.m. Later, get out on the dance floor with local favorites Kickin’ Up Dust Trio! From 6 to 9 p.m., groove to their eclectic blend of country, classic rock, blues and oldies! On Saturday, the famous Cam Caruso takes the stage from 6 to 9 p.m. The Syracuse Area Music Award (SAMMY) winner brings a massive music catalogue of pop, country, Americana and more – sure to satisfy all listeners. From 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, welcome the lyrical stylings of renowned Tik-Tok artist Mariah Kat Hess to close out the weekend-long festival.

Mark your calendars for Legislator & Senior Day on Friday, Family Day on Saturday and Veterans & First Responders Day on Sunday!

The fairgrounds open at 9 a.m. every day, while the buildings are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Shows and events are scheduled at various times throughout the Fair.

The Oswego County Fair Board continues to look for vendors for the event as well.

“We’re looking for a variety of vendors to help us ’round out the fair,” said Smith. “If you’re an artist or crafter, run a food truck or are part of an organization that wants to get the word out about your group, come join us for this family-friendly event!”

Vendors can choose to display on a table inside one of the buildings or set up their display under their own tent outside on the grounds. Both options offer the convenience of electricity. The vendor fee is $50 for an outside display, $75 for an inside space and $100 for food vendors. This covers the full three days of the fair.

The Oswego County Fair Board continues to recruit individual and group volunteers who want to get more involved in events or in making improvements to the fairgrounds.

For more information about becoming a vendor or volunteering to help the Board, email [email protected] or send a message to the Oswego County Fair on Facebook at www.facebook.com/oswegocountyfair.

