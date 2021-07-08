OSWEGO – The proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary achieved another significant milestone yesterday when the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) officially released its draft proposal to designate up to 1,786 square miles in eastern Lake Ontario and the Thousand Islands region of the St. Lawrence River as a National Marine Sanctuary.

Wayne, Cayuga, Oswego and Jefferson counties, and the City of Oswego, applied in 2017 to have a 1,700-square mile area designated as a marine sanctuary, based on the cultural and historic significance of the waters, including submerged shipwrecks and at least one submerged aircraft. The proposed sanctuary area could also include part of the St. Lawrence River in St. Lawrence County.

The proposal is posted at https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/lake-ontario/.

National marine sanctuaries are underwater areas that include archaeological sites, reefs, kelp forests, and deep-sea canyons that are considered unique special places. Similar to national parks on the land, marine sanctuaries serve to protect and conserve historically significant shipwrecks or unique environments, while promoting sustainable public use and access. The 15 national marine sanctuaries in the U.S. encompass a variety of marine environments such as Thunder Bay shipwrecks in Lake Huron, coral reefs off the Florida Keys, and the Olympic Coast’s kelp forests in Washington State.

NOAA is soliciting public comment on a draft environmental impact statement and a draft management plan for the proposed Lake Ontario sanctuary. The draft Environmental Impact Statement describes potential boundaries and regulatory concepts, and the draft management plan includes goals and activities proposed to manage the sanctuary.

Public comment will be accepted until Sept. 10.

Oswego County Administrator Phil Church, who chaired the initial four-county effort, said designation as a national marine sanctuary “will bring worldwide recognition to our area, which it has long deserved.”

“It’s exciting to see this project, which we began in 2014, moving forward into the final stages of becoming reality,” said Church. “The economic, educational and research opportunities created will be transformative for us. I’m especially pleased with NOAA’s transparency and how well this federal agency has worked with the local communities and respected our wishes. The regulatory concepts being proposed are minimal and common sense – and most importantly, won’t restrict recreational sportfishing, and would maintain and enhance diver access to shipwrecks.”

Oswego County Legislature Chairman Jim Weatherup:

“The counties and City of Oswego have worked hand-in-hand with the Sanctuary Advisory Council, NOAA, and New York State agencies throughout the designation process. Eastern Lake Ontario is considered one of the most historically significant regions in the Great Lakes, and the sanctuary designation will increase opportunities for tourism and recreation as part of the regional economy. Public comment is an important part of this process, and we encourage our citizens to participate in this opportunity.”

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow:

“We’re thrilled with the progress NOAA is making and highly encourage the public to review the draft plan released today. A potential marine sanctuary designation will have a significant positive impact on our community, and it is important for the public and stakeholders to be aware and knowledgeable of the draft plan. I appreciate the hard work and outstanding partnership from NOAA and the local advisory council to date and look forward to continuing the dialogue moving forward.”

Jefferson County Administrator Robert Hagemann:

“Establishment in the near future of a national marine sanctuary will help preserve, protect and enhance the rich nautical history that lies just off the shores of eastern Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. Working in partnership with our Lake Ontario coastal county neighbors, the City of Oswego and NOAA for well over six years to help formulate a workable plan to improve recreational, educational, scientific and economic related opportunities has far exceeded our expectations to the benefit of our residents and future visitors to this region. The development of an underwater exploration industry that will also complement other tourism related industries from Wayne County easterly through Jefferson County opens up an exciting new chapter for all of us to enjoy on many levels. With the next phase of this initiative being one of securing important public feedback on our plan, we look forward to networking with all interested parties to help prepare a final document that is ready an official designation.”

NOAA will conduct public meetings to gather input on the proposed national marine sanctuary in August. The meeting schedule will be:

Wednesday, Aug. 18, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, 26 E. First St., Oswego;

Thursday, Aug. 19, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Clayton Opera House, 403 Riverside Drive, Clayton;

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Virtual meeting. https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5067664901003984652; By phone: +1 (562) 247-8422, PIN: 346-751-009;

Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Virtual meeting. https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2978792919345892364; By phone: +1 (415) 655-0052, PIN: 819-641-913

The public may comment on the draft sanctuary proposal until Sept. 10 through the Federal eRulemaking Portal, www.regulations.gov. The docket number is NOAA-NOS-2021-0050.

Comments may also be mailed if postmarked by Sept. 10, 2021. Comments should be addressed to Ellen Brody, Regional Coordinator, Proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary, 4840 South State Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48108-9719.

Following the comment period, NOAA will develop a proposed rulemaking, which will then be available for public review and comments. After reviewing the comments from the public, NOAA will then decide whether to designate the proposed sanctuary.

Additional information is available at http://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/lake-ontario/.

