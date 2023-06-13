Compass Federal Credit Union Awards Scholarships Totaling $14,000 To Nine Deserving Members

OSWEGO, NY – Compass Federal Credit Union is proud to announce the recipients of this year’s Scholarship Awards, presenting $14,000 to nine deserving members.

Oswego High School seniors, Mia Fierro and Miah Metott, were awarded this year’s $4,000 scholarships.

Fierro will attend Babson College in the fall, majoring in accounting and finance. Metott will be attending Medaille University, majoring in veterinary medicine.

Quinten Denkenberger, who will soon attend the University of Rochester and major in political science, was awarded this year’s $2,000 scholarship. Denkenberger will also graduate from Oswego High School.

Four more graduating seniors also earned $500 scholarships including Nealy Pippin, Lilly Duschen, Brayden Miller and Sean Metcalf.

Pippin, an Oswego High School senior, will attend Salisbury University in the fall, majoring in business management and healthcare. Mexico High School senior, Duschen, will major in health studies at Onondaga Community College. Miller and Metcalf, each Oswego High School seniors, will attend Florida Gulf Coast University and the University of Albany respectively, majoring in health science and political science.

Angela Brown and Lindsay McCraith were selected as Continuing Education Scholarship recipients, each receiving $1,000.

Brown will be attending Frontier Nursing University in search of a Doctorate of Nursing Practice, while McCraith will continue at SUNY Cortland, majoring in inclusive childhood education.

Compass Federal Credit Union, established in 1966, services more than 7,800 members in the Oswego County community. Compass takes great pride in serving its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive rates and programs and continued growth.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com. Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300. The credit union’s Fulton location can be reached by phone at (315) 593-8443.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU.

About Compass Federal Credit Union: Established in 1966, Compass Federal Credit Union has expanded from its original 74 members, to servicing nearly 7,000 members in the Oswego County community. Compass Federal Credit Union aims to serve its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive programs and continued growth.

