Congresswoman Tenney Endorses Marissa Hanlon in Fulton’s Nov. 7 Mayoral Election

FULTON – City of Fulton Mayoral Candidate Marissa Hanlon (R, Fulton, Ignited for Change) today announced that she has earned the endorsement of Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R-NY).

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney represents New York’s 24th Congressional district which includes parts of 12 counties–spanning from the North Country, through Central New York, the Finger Lakes Region, and Western New York. Con. Tenney was first elected to serve as a member of Congress on November 8, 2016. As a result of redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census, Con. Tenney now serves the City of Fulton and most of Oswego County. She serves on the Ways and Means and the Science, Space and Technology committees. Agriculture, manufacturing, and energy production comprise the backbone of NY-24’s district.

“It is my absolute pleasure to endorse Marissa Hanlon as Fulton’s next mayor,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “I have had the opportunity to get to know Marissa. She has real tenacity, and a desire to witness progress in the City of Fulton. Most importantly, she cares and she listens. She has run a great campaign, going door to door, and meeting one-on-one with stakeholders in preparation for the seat. I have no doubt she will make a great mayor and I am looking forward to working with her further in that role.”

“Congresswoman Tenney is constantly fighting and bringing our voice to Washington. She is focused on building relations on the homefront and in Congress to strengthen our voice. I am grateful for her interest in Fulton, her encouragement, and her experience,” said Hanlon. “She cares deeply about the hard-working people of her district, has immense gratitude for our servicemen and women and our Veterans, and wishes to see our region prosper. I am deeply honored to have her support and look forward to her partnership in office.”

Election Day is Nov. 7. Hanlon has also received endorsements from the IBEW Local 43, Central and Northern New York Building Trades (CNNYBT), Plumbers and Steamfitters, Laborers Local 633, the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, Carpenters Local 277, and the Transportation Division of International Union, Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers. She has also received support from Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay and Mayor Billy Barlow.

Hanlon is the endorsed Republican candidate and will also appear on the ballot under the independent party, “Fulton, Ignited for Change.” She is a physical therapist and lives in Fulton with her husband, James Hanlon, and their two children who attend Fulton City Schools. She currently serves on the City’s Zoning Board of Appeals and is involved with many efforts which are helping to revitalize the city. Hanlon is a founding member of the city’s Special Events Committee which is drawing in thousands of residents and visitors alike to events such as Fall Fest, Big Truck Day, and the reinvigorated Christmas Tree Lighting.

To learn more or to contact Marissa, visit www.marissahanlon4mayor.com.

