PULASKI, NY – ConnextCare has announced their plan to open a new acute care clinical space in the Pulaski office in September 2023. The new space will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be utilized for walk-in and scheduled same-day appointments for the treatment of minor injuries and illnesses.

This announcement comes three years after ConnextCare suspended walk-in appointments in Pulaski and across its network, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “At the inception of the pandemic we ceased walk-in appointments in our Pulaski office to better control and segregate patients coming in to the center, as part of our larger strategy to maintain the highest degree of staff and patient safety.” stated Tricia Peter-Clark, President and CEO of ConnextCare, “Now that the Public Health Emergency is officially over, we are ready to reintroduce the conveniences patients were used to, within our upgraded and improved spaces. While our new External Respiratory Center is utilized daily for the treatment of upper respiratory illnesses, we are hoping that the acute care services will be used for everything else from cuts and wounds to sprains and rashes.”

The new clinical space will be located where ConnextCare once rented out space to a cardiologist office, and has since undergone minor renovations to serve as a dedicated area to treat a wide range of minor injuries and illnesses. Physician support will always be available.

Patients who wish to make an appointment in the acute care space once open can call (315) 602-4420, which is a separate number from the main ConnextCare scheduling line. Patients do not need to be an established ConnextCare patient in order to utilize these services, however, the Pulaski office is currently accepting new patients. If you are interested in establishing care with one of their providers, you can call (315) 298-6564.

About ConnextCare:

ConnextCare operates health centers in Central Square, Fulton, Mexico, Oswego, Parish, Phoenix, and Pulaski. It also operates eight school based health centers located in APW, Mexico, Pulaski, Fulton and Sandy Creek School Districts. ConnextCare is accredited through the Joint Commission and is recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance as a Patient-Centered Medical Home, with Distinction in Behavioral Health Integration. ConnextCare will see any patient regardless of their ability pay for the care they need. All major insurances are accepted, and a sliding fee scale discount program is available for eligible patients. For additional information on the services provided through ConnextCare visit www.connextcare.org or call (315) 298-6564.

