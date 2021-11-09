PULASKI, NY – ConnextCare is announcing a partnership with local school districts to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11 years old.

Following the CDC’s recommendation that children ages 5 to 11 years old be vaccinated against COVID-19, ConnextCare will hold clinics at the Mexico, Sandy Creek, Pulaski, Phoenix and APW school districts to offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals. The clinics will be held at various schools within the districts.

These clinics will be exclusive to the 5 to 11-year-old population and parents/guardians will need to be present at the time of vaccination in order to complete necessary paperwork and consent forms.

The clinics will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at each location. For more details on dates for each location and to register for the clinics, please visit https://www.connextcare.org/COVID19 or visit ConnextCare on Facebook.

About ConnextCare: ConnextCare operates health centers in Fulton, Mexico, Oswego, Parish, Phoenix, and Pulaski. It also operates eight school-based health centers located in APW, Mexico, Pulaski, Fulton and Sandy Creek School Districts. ConnextCare is accredited through the Joint Commission and is recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance as a Patient-Centered Medical Home. ConnextCare will see any patient regardless of their ability to pay for the care they need. All major insurances are accepted, and a sliding fee scale discount program is available for eligible patients. For additional information on the services provided through ConnextCare visit www.connextcare.org or call (315) 298-6564

