FULTON – Constellation Energy was recently honored with Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) Donor of the Year award.

OCO recognized Constellation for its high standard of community involvement, including employee involvement as OCO volunteers and representation on OCO’s Board of Directors.

“Constellation’s belief in investing in their community is evident through both individual employee and corporate donations of more than $60,000 to OCO services over the past 20 years and its alignment with OCO’s mission of helping people, supporting communities, and changing lives,” said OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier.

