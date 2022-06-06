Constellation Energy Honored With OCO’s Donor Of The Year Award

June 6, 2022 Contributor
Above from left are OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear, Site Vice President James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant Tim Peters, OCO Board President John Zanewych, OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier, and Site Vice President Constellation Nine Mile Point Peter Orphanos.

FULTON – Constellation Energy was recently honored with Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) Donor of the Year award.

OCO recognized Constellation for its high standard of community involvement, including employee involvement as OCO volunteers and representation on OCO’s Board of Directors.

“Constellation’s belief in investing in their community is evident through both individual employee and corporate donations of more than $60,000 to OCO services over the past 20 years and its alignment with OCO’s mission of helping people, supporting communities, and changing lives,” said OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier.

