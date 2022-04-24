OSWEGO COUNTY – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) still has room in their free virtual workshop, The Decline of Honeybees and Other Native Pollinators. This workshop will be held on Thursday, May 12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. through Zoom

Guest speakers are Dr. Steve Sheppard, Chair of the Entomology Department at Washington State University, and Dr. Scott McArt, Assistant Professor of Pollinator Health at Cornell University.

Both will provide an overview of the current challenges surrounding pollinator declines and what some of the potential solutions are for addressing the problem. They will also provide practical guidance for beekeepers and members of the public on how they can best support pollinator health.

Nearly 75 percent of all crops around the world are at least partially dependent on pollinators. According to the Bee Informed Partnership Inc., which is a nation-wide organization that surveys beekeepers, there is nearly a 40 percent winter loss rate for bee colonies in New York State.

Not only are we seeing losses in honeybees, but there is also good evidence to suggest we are witnessing population declines in both wild bees and other native pollinators as well.

Dr. Sheppard will give a historical overview of the African and European honeybee and the rise of bee pressures in the United States. He will also discuss some of the innovative research his team is doing to support beekeepers, including the use of fungi to help reduce Varroa mites and viral loads.

Dr. McArt will discuss the latest research from Cornell University, including some of the underlying factors that are leading to pollinator declines. His presentation will also highlight what Cornell University is doing to help support both beekeepers and members of the public in promoting pollinator health.

This workshop is open to all members of the public, including those interested in learning how to better support honeybees and other wild pollinators. It is also targeting beginning beekeepers and longstanding honey producers who are looking to gain practical knowledge on how to maintain bee colony health.

Registration is required to attend. Please go to: www.thatscooperativeextension.org/events/2022/05/12/the-decline-of-honeybees-and-other-native-pollinators for more information and to register for this event. For more information, contact Joshua Vrooman, Ag Community Educator, at [email protected] or 315-963-7286 ext. 200.

