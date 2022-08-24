County Health Department Reports EEE, West Nile Viruses Found In Palermo, West Monroe

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department reported Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) was found in one mosquito pool (sample) in the town of Palermo, and West Nile virus (WNV) was found in one pool at Toad Harbor Swamp in the town of West Monroe.

Both samples of mosquitoes were collected last week. The Palermo site is the same location where EEEV was reported last month, and the West Monroe location is adjacent to a site where EEEV and WNV has been detected in mosquitoes in recent weeks.

Oswego County continues to work with the New York State Department of Health to monitor the situation.

Mosquito populations have been low this year due to the summer’s mostly hot, dry weather. However, periods of rainfall can result in hatching mosquito eggs and lead to increased numbers of mosquitoes.

The health department reminds people that personal protection practices are the best defense against mosquito bites. Avoid peak mosquito times at dusk and dawn. Wear protective clothing such as long sleeves, pants, socks and shoes. Use insect repellent when participating in outdoor activities.

Insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective. Repellents which contain permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to the skin. Read the product label on repellents and follow package instructions.

Residents are also advised to take steps to reduce mosquito breeding sites around their homes and properties.

Repair or replace window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside.

Reduce or eliminate all standing water around your home or property.

Dispose of old tires as they are a significant mosquito breeding site. Used tires are accepted at Oswego County transfer stations. Contact the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200 for details.

Empty or dispose of pails, cans, flowerpots, or similar water-holding containers.

Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors.

Clear roof gutters and be sure they drain properly.

Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs and drain pool covers.

Change the water in birdbaths and horse troughs twice a week.

Remove leaf debris from yards and gardens and clean vegetation and debris from the edge of ponds.

Use landscaping to eliminate standing water that collects on your property.

The Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District (OCSWCD) is once again distributing free mosquito dunk kits to be used in certain circumstances. The kits contain a larvicide and must be used according to the directions provided.

Homeowners can pick up a kit with instructions at their local municipal facility or at the OCSWCD’S front door at 3105 NYS Rte. 3, Fulton. For more information about the mosquito dunk kits, call 315-592-9663 or go to www.oswegosoilandwater.com.

For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit the New York State Department of Health website at http://www.health.ny.gov/publications/2731/.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...