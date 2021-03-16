OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been 34 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since yesterday.

Oswego County Legislature Chairman posted his weekly briefing today. In the video, he took a moment to address the recent death of former State Senator H. Douglas Barclay, and on behalf of Oswego County, he extended his sympathies to the Barclay family. He also discussed the COVID-19 vaccine and the county’s progress.

As of this morning, 23.1% (27,291) of county residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 15,323 county residents are fully vaccinated.

“Last week, people aged 60 and over became eligible. Starting tomorrow, public facing essential workers from government and non-profit agencies will be able to receive the vaccine,” Weatherup said. “As vaccine supplies increase, we are now able to start organizing vaccinations of homebound residents. The County Health Department is compiling a list of people who meet the criteria and will begin to schedule visits by our nursing team.”

Appointments will be based on locations and the number of people signed up. People who meet the criteria may call the county’s COVID-19 hotline: 315-349-3330 to be put on a waiting list.

Kinney Pharmacies will now hold large-scale vaccination clinics for people aged 60 and over. Kinney’s is working with the Office for the Aging in areas where they have pharmacies.

OFA Director Sara Sunday joined the video to give instructions on how to make an appointment for clinics in Fulton and Pulaski. She also thanked the City of Fulton and the Pulaski School District for their providing the spaces for the events.

Fulton vaccination event for those aged 60+: Friday, March 19, at the Fulton War Memorial, 605 W. Broadway St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pulaski vaccination event for those aged 60+: Tuesday, March 30, at the Pulaski High School, 4624 Salina St., from 3 to 7 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, call the OFA at 315-349-3484. If no one answers, leave a message and a staff member will return your call. Have your insurance information ready – that information is just needed for the registration process.

Sunday also discussed meals for seniors. She said the request for meals has increased substantially during the pandemic, but no one has been denied a meal. If you are aged 60 or older and are in need of a weekday meal, call the OFA to be screened for home meal deliveries. OFA also offers Grab and Go meals, which are available in Central Square, Fulton, Hannibal, Mexico and Phoenix.

Senior Health Educator Diane Oldenburg reported the day’s numbers, found below. She also gave an overview of recent changes to restrictions in regards to wedding receptions and other catered events. More details can be found here.

Weatherup also discussed the county’s first rabies clinic and that the county could always use more volunteers to help at the COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The Oswego County Health Department is administering vaccines weekly to eligible people based on NYS Department of Health guidelines. The health department posts appointment links to their website at health.oswegocounty.com at 10 a.m. every Thursday. A vaccination hotline is also available to help people make appointments by phone. It is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays at 315-349-3383.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate: 1.3%, a slight decrease from last week’s 1.6%.

Total # of active cases: 157 (no change)

Total # of positive cases: 6,636 (yesterday: 6,602)

Total # of recoveries: 6,390 (yesterday: 6,356)

Total # tests: 162,841 (yesterday: 162,385)

Total # of negative results: 153,836 (yesterday: 153,407)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 434 (yesterday: 431)

Total # of deaths: 89 (no change)

Total # of hospitalizations: 318 (as of March 1 – there were 306 as of Feb. 15)

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated yesterday.

1-10 confirmed cases: Boylston

11-25 confirmed cases: Redfield

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy, Orwell, Williamstown

51-75 confirmed cases: Minetto

101-150 confirmed cases: Albion, New Haven, Parish, Sandy Creek

151-200 confirmed cases: Hannibal, Palermo

201-250 confirmed cases: Constantia, Mexico, West Monroe

251-300 confirmed cases: Richland, Scriba

301-350 confirmed cases: Granby

351-400 confirmed cases: Volney

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Hastings, Oswego Town, Schroeppel

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of 3:50 p.m.)

Total number of active cases: 9 ( yesterday : 12)

: 12) Total number of cumulative confirmed cases since Jan. 2: 352 (no change)

Total number of tests: 28,683 ( yesterday : 27,914)

: 27,914) Total number of recoveries: 343 ( yesterday : 340)

: 340) Total number of confirmed cases March 13-26: 4 (no change) students living on-campus: 0 (no change) students living off-campus while taking classes on-campus: 2 (no change) employees working on-campus: 0 (no change) students living off-campus learning remotely: 2 (no change) employees working remotely: 0 (no change)

Total number of on-campus quarantine rooms occupied: 1 ( yesterday : 3)

: 3) Total number of on-campus isolation rooms occupied: 0 ( yesterday : 2)

: 2) Total number of off-campus students in quarantine: 9 ( yesterday : 10)

: 10) Total number of off-campus students in isolation: 9 ( yesterday : 10)

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of Mar. 15 – no change since Feb. 8)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 1,740,721 (yesterday: 1,734,213)

Total # of deaths : 39,636 (yesterday: 39,585)

*NY numbers and nursing home numbers are from the NY State Department of Health.

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 2:25 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 29,523,766 (yesterday: 29,471,008)

Total # of deaths: 536,406 (yesterday: 535,319)

Worldwide: (as of 2:25 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 120,505,974 (yesterday: 120,096,586)

Total # of deaths: 2,665,597 (yesterday: 2,675,501)

Total # of recoveries: 68,325,205 (yesterday: 68,065,974)

For information on symptoms, diagnostic testing, antibody testing, childhood inflammatory disease related to COVID-19, or other COVID-19 related topics, visit the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page.

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials on Tuesdays.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

Notes: The total number of positive cases in Oswego County is cumulative since March 2020 and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county numbers, however, the county tracks only those living in Oswego County. That means that students who chose to leave and go back to their home county and test positive there will be included on the college’s dashboard, but not the county’s. Their positive result would be reported to their home county, not here.

SUNY Oswego reset its numbers for the Winter/Spring 2021 semesters and does not include numbers from Aug. 12, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021. Total cases reported include 200 past positive cases (experienced during the winter break: Nov. 2020 –Jan. 2021) of students residing off-campus, who were required to provide evidence of positive test results and recovery upon returning to campus.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related