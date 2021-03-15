ALABNY, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that wedding receptions and catered events can now resume statewide.

All venues hosting weddings and catered events must follow the State’s strict health and safety protocols, including the following requirements:

Venues are restricted to 50% capacity, with no more than 150 attendees per event

All attendees must have proof of recent negative test result or proof of immunization prior to the event

Sign-in with contact information required to assist with potential contact tracing

Venues must notify local health departments of large events, above the social gathering limit, in advance

Masks will be required at all times except when seated and eating or drinking

Ceremonial and socially-distanced dancing allowed in designated areas

Detailed guidance for in-person and catered events is available here.

“New Yorkers have remained resilient throughout this entire pandemic, and the numbers show how effective our behavior has been in stopping the spread of this virus,” Governor Cuomo said. “As the state’s positivity and hospitalization numbers continue to decline and we ramp up vaccinations, the light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer and we can focus on safely reopening different sectors of our economy without compromising the progress we’ve made. Weddings and catered events will now be allowed to resume across the state, with strict protocols in place to protect the health and safety of New Yorkers. This is great news – but we must continue with the practices that we know work to defeat this virus once and for all.”

The reopening of wedding receptions and other catered events builds on the Governor’s recent measures to further re-open the economy amid a steady decline in New York’s COVID-19 positivity and hospitalization rates. Effective March 19, New York City indoor dining will expand to 50% capacity and the rest of New York State will increase to 75% capacity for indoor dining.

On February 15, the Governor announced the MTA will partially restore overnight service on the New York City Subway. On February 14, the Governor issued an Executive Order extending closing times to 11 p.m. statewide for restaurants, bars, gyms and fitness centers, casinos, billiards halls and any other location with an SLA license. The Governor also announced beginning April 2, event, arts and entertainment venues can reopen at 33% capacity, up to 100 people indoors and up to 200 people outdoors.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...