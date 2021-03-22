OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been 80 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since Friday, March 19.

Saturday: 47 new cases

Sunday: 12 new cases

Today: 21 new cases

“In the past several weeks, the new positive daily case counts were lower than the peak from November 2020 to mid-February 2021,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Still they are consistently higher than the pre-peak numbers in October 2020. Virus activity seems to be more active in Oswego County than its surrounding counties. With increased COVID-19 vaccine supplies and eligibility expanding, I urge those who are eligible to get vaccinated. There are many agencies in the county that can administer the vaccine now. In addition to the County Health Department, Oswego Hospital, Connext Care, and many pharmacies also offer the vaccine. The more people we can get vaccinated, the closer we are to reaching herd immunity. Until then, we must be diligent in our protection practices. Wear a face mask, social distance, wash your hands frequently and avoid non-essential gatherings.”

Note – Oswego County Today will now be moving to reporting the COVID-19 statistics weekly on Tuesdays instead of Monday through Friday.

It has been one year to the date since Oswego County confirmed its first two positive cases. Read a reflection of the past year here.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that beginning tomorrow, New Yorkers aged 50 and above will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. More information can be found here.

The Oswego County Health Department is administering vaccines weekly to eligible people based on NYS Department of Health guidelines. The health department posts appointment links to their website at health.oswegocounty.com at 10 a.m. every Thursday. A vaccination hotline is also available to help people make appointments by phone. It is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays at 315-349-3383.

The Oswego County Health Department continues to partner with Pulaski Urgent Care to bring free COVID-19 rapid testing to various locations around the county. The next stop for the mobile unit will be at Cayuga Community College, 11 River Glen Drive, Fulton. It runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30. Registration is required. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/free_covid-19_testing.php.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.) .

Total # of active cases: 208 (Friday: 167)

Total # of positive cases: 6,790 (Friday: 6,710)

Total # of recoveries: 6,493 (Friday: 6,454)

Total # tests: 167,194 (Friday: 165,268)

Total # of negative results: 158,003 (Friday: 156,187)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 457 (Friday: 370)

Total # of deaths: 89 (no change)

Total # of hospitalizations: 318 (as of March 1 – there were 306 as of Feb. 15)

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated Friday.

1-10 confirmed cases: Boylston

11-25 confirmed cases: Redfield

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy, Orwell, Williamstown

51-75 confirmed cases: Minetto

101-150 confirmed cases: Albion, New Haven, Parish

151-200 confirmed cases: Sandy Creek

201-250 confirmed cases: Constantia, Hannibal, Mexico, Palermo, West Monroe

251-300 confirmed cases: Richland, Scriba

301-350 confirmed cases: Granby

351-400 confirmed cases: Volney

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Hastings, Oswego Town, Schroeppel

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of 3:05 p.m.)

Total number of active cases: 15 ( Friday : 14)

: 14) Total number of cumulative confirmed cases since Jan. 2: 372 ( Friday : 360)

: 360) Total number of tests: 31,718 ( Friday : 30,933)

: 30,933) Total number of recoveries: 357 ( Friday : 346)

: 346) Total number of confirmed cases March 13-26: 24 ( Friday : 12) students living on-campus: 10 ( Friday : 6) students living off-campus while taking classes on-campus: 5 (Friday: 2) employees working on-campus: 0 (no change) students living off-campus learning remotely: 9 ( Friday : 4) employees working remotely: 0 (no change)

: 12) Total number of on-campus quarantine rooms occupied: 9 ( Friday : 5)

: 5) Total number of on-campus isolation rooms occupied: 10 ( Friday : 6)

: 6) Total number of off-campus students in quarantine: 21 (Friday: 10)

Total number of off-campus students in isolation: 5 ( Friday : 8)

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of Mar. 17 – no change since Feb. 8)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 1,787,677 (Friday: 1,765,755)

Total # of deaths : 39,970 (Friday: 39,808)

*NY numbers and nursing home numbers are from the NY State Department of Health.

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 2:26 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 29,839,376 (Friday: 29,699,099)

Total # of deaths: 542,605 (Friday: 540,430)

Worldwide: (as of 2:26 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 123,516,699 (Friday: 122,063,523)

Total # of deaths: 2,719,703 (Friday: 2,695,511)

Total # of recoveries: 69,975,879 (Friday: 69,127,901)

For information on symptoms, diagnostic testing, antibody testing, childhood inflammatory disease related to COVID-19, or other COVID-19 related topics, visit the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page.

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials on Tuesdays.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

Notes: The total number of positive cases in Oswego County is cumulative since March 2020 and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county numbers, however, the county tracks only those living in Oswego County. That means that students who chose to leave and go back to their home county and test positive there will be included on the college’s dashboard, but not the county’s. Their positive result would be reported to their home county, not here.

SUNY Oswego reset its numbers for the Winter/Spring 2021 semesters and does not include numbers from Aug. 12, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021. Total cases reported include 204 past positive cases (experienced during the winter break: Nov. 2020 –Jan. 2021) of students residing off-campus, who were required to provide evidence of positive test results and recovery upon returning to campus.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related