ALBANY, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that starting tomorrow at 8 a.m., New Yorkers 50 years of age and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

103,425 doses have been administered across New York’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. More than 1.65 million doses have been administered through New York mass vaccination sites and FEMA sites to date. Delivery of the week 15 allocation begins mid-week.

“We continue to kick vaccinations into overdrive throughout the state by expanding eligibility, establishing new vaccination sites and allowing providers to reach new populations. More New Yorkers are getting vaccinated every single day, but we still have a long way to go before defeating the COVID beast and reaching safety,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York’s distribution network is at the ready to handle an expected increase in supply, and we’re excited to expand eligibility even further to New Yorkers over the age of 50 as we move to get through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

Doctor’s letter, or

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 AM today is as follows.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 7,737,230

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 103,425

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,037,382

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 26.1%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 13.4%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 322,279 3,784 159,185 1,810 Central New York 283,395 4,553 156,511 2,556 Finger Lakes 329,918 3,510 163,338 1,877 Long Island 601,877 9,090 326,227 3,689 Mid-Hudson 511,939 8,134 242,125 2,231 Mohawk Valley 141,018 1,882 75,481 911 New York City 2,327,659 26,525 1,212,400 22,477 North Country 154,648 986 88,896 956 Southern Tier 178,697 2,019 91,129 822 Western New York 346,683 5,464 177,399 1,228 Statewide 5,198,113 65,947 2,692,691 38,557



1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1 Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2 Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3 Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4 Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5 Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6 Doses arriving 01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7 Doses arriving 01/25 – 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8 Doses arriving 02/01 – 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9 Doses arriving 02/8 – 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10 Doses arriving 2/15 – 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11 Doses arriving 2/22 – 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12 Doses arriving 03/01 – 03/07 1,020,660 290,500 1,311,160 6,541,110 Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14 618,880 526,415 1,145,295 7,686,405 Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21 699,790 584,775 1,284,565 8,970,970

New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.

