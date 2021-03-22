New Yorkers Aged 50+ Added To Eligibility List For COVID-19 Vaccine

March 22, 2021
Governor Andrew Cuomo addresses the state. (March 2020) Image from Governor Cuomo's website.

ALBANY, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that starting tomorrow at 8 a.m., New Yorkers 50 years of age and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

103,425 doses have been administered across New York’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. More than 1.65 million doses have been administered through New York mass vaccination sites and FEMA sites to date. Delivery of the week 15 allocation begins mid-week. 

“We continue to kick vaccinations into overdrive throughout the state by expanding eligibility, establishing new vaccination sites and allowing providers to reach new populations. More New Yorkers are getting vaccinated every single day, but we still have a long way to go before defeating the COVID beast and reaching safety,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York’s distribution network is at the ready to handle an expected increase in supply, and we’re excited to expand eligibility even further to New Yorkers over the age of 50 as we move to get through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.                      

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

  • Doctor’s letter, or
  • Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
  • Signed certification   

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 AM today is as follows.                    

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 7,737,230

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 103,425

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,037,382

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 26.1%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 13.4%

 

 

People with at least one vaccine dose

People with complete vaccine series

Region

Cumulative

Total

Increase over past

24 hours

Cumulative

Total

Increase over past

24 hours

Capital Region

322,279

3,784

159,185

1,810

Central New York

283,395

4,553

156,511

2,556

Finger Lakes

329,918

3,510

163,338

1,877

Long Island

601,877

9,090

326,227

3,689

Mid-Hudson

511,939

8,134

242,125

2,231

Mohawk Valley

141,018

1,882

75,481

911

New York City

2,327,659

26,525

1,212,400

22,477

North Country

154,648

986

88,896

956

Southern Tier

178,697

2,019

91,129

822

Western New York

346,683

5,464

177,399

1,228

Statewide

5,198,113

65,947

2,692,691

38,557

 

 
                   

 

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 

2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers 

TOTAL

CUMULATIVE

Week 1

Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20

163,650

0

163,650

163,650

Week 2

Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27

452,125

0

452,125 

615,775

Week 3

Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03

227,395

0

227,395

843,170

Week 4

Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10

239,025

165,150

404,175

1,247,345

Week 5

Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17

221,315

119,925

 

341,240

 

1,588,585

Week 6

Doses arriving

01/18- 01/24

250,400

462,395

 

712,795

 

2,301,380

Week 7

Doses arriving

01/25 – 01/31

260,150

239,525

499,675

2,801,055

Week 8

Doses arriving

02/01 – 02/07

321,850

220,720

542,570

3,343,625

Week 9

Doses arriving

02/8 – 02/14

320,000

244,500

564,500

3,908,125

Week 10

Doses arriving

2/15 – 2/21

356,990

265,525

622,515

4,530,640

Week 11

Doses arriving

2/22 – 2/28 

393,530

305,780

699,310

5,229,950

Week 12

Doses arriving

03/01 – 03/07 

1,020,660

290,500

1,311,160

6,541,110

Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14

618,880

526,415

1,145,295

7,686,405

Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21

699,790

584,775

1,284,565

8,970,970

 New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the ‘Am I Eligible’ website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.             

 The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.       

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.            

 

