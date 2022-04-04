Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: April 4, 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 725 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from March 28 to April 3) and one more death has been reported.

“The seven-day accumulated case number continues to rise, going up to 725 in today’s report,” Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said. “This is a 37% increase from last week’s report. New York State is one of a dozen states across the nation that has seen cases increase in recent weeks and the Central New York region leads this rise in the state.”

The following report reflects data collected from Monday, March 28 through Sunday, April 3:

Number of lab/provider tests: 4,415

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 519

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 11.76%

Number of at-home positive test results: 206

The CDC also raised Oswego County’s COVID-19 community to ‘high’ again last Thursday.

“This ‘COVID-19 County Check’ is a measurement tool that helps communities decide what prevention measures to take based on recent data,” Huang said. “The CDC and the state DOH recommend that people wear a mask indoors in public spaces and keep their COVID-19 vaccines up to date. If people experience symptoms, they should go to get tested. If they are at a high risk for severe illness, they should take additional precautions, such as avoiding poorly ventilated or crowded spaces.”

An additional 14 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, March 27 and Saturday, April 2, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department. New hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations. For hospitalization details such as age groups and vaccination status, go to the Oswego County COVID-19 Dashboard at https://oswegogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/3fd162cd12264b418dc03bdebd7f5300.

The Oswego County Health Department holds weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics and vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices. Face masks are required at all clinics and at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated at a County clinic while supplies last.

The Oswego County Health Department will begin offering second booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during its walk-in clinic on Wednesday, April 6. Clinic hours are 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began recommending a second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last week and the New York State Department of Health has now adopted the measure.

Go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines for a full list of upcoming clinics.

Oswego County Medical Director Christian Liepke, M.D. said, “While vaccination continues to be our best defense against COVID-19, it’s also good to know that there are now medicines that have received emergency use authorization from the FDA and the CDC for the treatment of the virus. People who test positive for COVID-19 should contact their primary care provider right away to find out if they meet certain eligibility criteria to begin treatment.”

Oswego County developed a portal for residents to report positive at-home COVID-19 test results, exposure to the virus and get the necessary isolation/quarantine paperwork for schools and employers. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 and click on the appropriate link.

Test results received from doctor’s offices, pharmacies and other testing sites DO NOT need to be self-reported. However, if isolation orders are needed for school, employers or other reasons, people can request these documents using the portal’s “Report a Positive (Laboratory) Test” option.

The health department encourages residents who test positive to immediately notify any close contacts. The close contact should then go to the State’s website at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/new-york-state-contact-tracing to find out if they meet the criteria for quarantine. If they do, they should report the exposure on the County Health Department’s online portal.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County:

Oswego County’s COVID-19 dashboard can be found here.

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate: Not available yet (March 21: 10%)

Total deaths reported: 184 (March 21: 183)

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

SUNY Oswego Statistics: Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of April 2)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 50 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 3 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: Not available yet (March 21: 4,961,729)

(March 21: 70,107) Total # of deaths as reported by the CDC: Not available yet

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 3:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 80,172,959 (March 21: 79,973,985)

Total # of deaths: 982,685 (March 21: 977,052)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 560,224,829 (March 21: 557,688,795)

Worldwide: (as of 3:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 491,891,860 (March 21: 481,521,638)

Total # of deaths: 6,154,479 (March 21: 6,125,929)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials once a month.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Report a positive at-home COVID-19 test here.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...