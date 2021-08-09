Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 3 – August 9

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 104 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this past week.

“We have seen weekly accumulated case counts steadily increase in recent weeks,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “This rise is likely associated with the Delta variant of the coronavirus which has been spreading across the country. It is more infectious than other strains of the virus that have circulated. The CDC has now upgraded the County’s community transmission risk level from ‘moderate’ to ‘substantial.’ Following CDC guidance, we highly recommend that vaccinated and unvaccinated persons wear face masks at their workplace and all indoor public spaces they visit or patronize. In Oswego County government facilities, the current practice will remain in place. Masks are recommended, but not required, for employees and the public who are fully vaccinated. Masks and social distancing are required for employees and members of the public who are not fully vaccinated.”

Huang encourages residents to get vaccinated.

“The vaccine is effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death,” he said. “For those who have not yet received the vaccine, it’s not too late. You can still get vaccinated to protect yourselves, protect your family and friends, and protect our community.”

The Oswego County Health Department will hold two more vaccination clinics this week.

The first will be held in conjunction with the County Office for the Aging’s Senior Picnic on Wednesday, Aug. 11. From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the County’s mobile vaccination trailer will be in Breitbeck Park in Oswego and health department staff will administer the Pfizer vaccine to anyone who is eligible. It is a two-dose series, so those who attend should plan to return to the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego on Wednesday, Sept. 1 for their second shot.

The second clinic is also planned for Wednesday, Aug. 11. From 1 to 5:30 p.m., health staff will administer the Pfizer vaccine to those aged 12 years and over at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. This is a two-dose vaccine, so those who attend should plan to return on Wednesday, Sept. 1 for their second shot.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, click on the “Fact Sheet” link for each one at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

Walk-ins are welcomed, though appointments and online pre-registration are still appreciated. Call 315-349-3330 to make an appointment or go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link “For Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.”

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate : 4.8% ( August 3 : 2.5%)

: 2.5%) Total # of active cases: 111 (August 3: 56)

Total # of positive cases: 8,331 (August 3: 8,227)

Total # of recoveries: 8,129 (August 3: 8,080)

Total # tests: 243,568 (August 3: 241,397)

Total # of negative results: 232,139 (August 3: 230,085)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 269 (August 3: 105)

Total # of deaths: no change (August 3: 93)

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated August 9.

11-25 confirmed cases: Boylston

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy, Redfield

51-75 confirmed cases: Minetto, Orwell, Williamstown

101-150 confirmed cases: Albion

151-200 confirmed cases: New Haven, Parish

201-250 confirmed cases: Sandy Creek

251-300 confirmed cases: Constantia, Hannibal, Palermo, West Monroe

301-350 confirmed cases: Mexico

351-400 confirmed cases: Richland, Scriba

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Granby, Hastings, Oswego Town, Schroeppel, Volney

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of today) Note – the college reset its numbers, so the following numbers are after May 22, 2021. Spring 2021 data can be found here. Fall 2020 data can be found here.

Total number of active cases: 3 (August 3: 0)

Total number of cumulative confirmed cases since May 22: 11 (August 3: 7)

Total number of tests: 1,831 (August 3: 1,634) Further breakdown available on SUNY Oswego dashboard.

Total number of recoveries: 8 (August 3: 7)

Total number of on-campus quarantine rooms occupied: 0 (August 3: 0)

Total number of on-campus isolation rooms occupied: 0 (August 3: 0)

Total number of off-campus students in quarantine: 0 (August 3: 0)

Total number of off-campus students in isolation: 1 (August 3: 0)

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of August 1, no change)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 2,163,144 (August 3: 2,138,286)

Total # of deaths : 43,151 (August 3: 43,093)

*NY numbers and nursing home numbers are from the NY State Department of Health.

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 2:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 35,864,422 (August 3: 35,072,484)

Total # of deaths: 617,100 (August 3: 613,488)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 350,350,668 (August 3 : 345,379,794 )

Worldwide: (as of 2:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 203,157,632 (August 3: 198,643,181)

Total # of deaths: 4,299,933 (August 3: 4,229,464)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 4,443,001,504 (August 3 : 4,143,710,891 )

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials every other Tuesday.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

Notes: The total number of positive cases in Oswego County is cumulative since March 2020 and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county numbers, however, the county tracks only those living in Oswego County. That means that students who chose to leave and go back to their home county and test positive there will be included on the college’s dashboard, but not the county’s. Their positive result would be reported to their home county, not here.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

