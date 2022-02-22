OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 432 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from February 14 to February 20) and four more COVID-19 related deaths has been reported.

There was no report yesterday due to President’s Day.

“Our condolences go out to the families and loved ones of these people,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Each death is a painful setback in our efforts to fight this virus. Despite this, seven-day accumulated positive case counts continue to decline in the past several weeks, as does the seven-day positivity percentage of lab-confirmed tests. In addition, slightly more residents got booster doses in the past week than the previous week. We encourage residents to go get a booster dose if they are eligible. Many pharmacies offer the walk-in service for COVID-19 vaccination now.”

According to the CDC, COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing severe SARS-CoV-2-associated outcomes, including those caused by the Delta variant and the now-dominant Omicron variant. A recent study was conducted which shows that having up-to-date COVID-19 vaccinations is critical to protect against serious infection and hospitalization.

The following report reflects data collected from Monday, Feb. 14 through Sunday, Feb. 20:

Number of lab/provider tests: 3,922

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 358

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 9.13%

Number of at-home positive test results: 74

An additional 23 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, Feb. 13 and Saturday, Feb. 19, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department. New hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations. For hospitalization details such as age groups and vaccination status, go to the Oswego County COVID-19 Dashboard.

The Oswego County Health Department continues to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the county and vaccines are also available at many local pharmacies and health care provider offices. Face masks are still required at all clinics and at-home test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated at a County clinic while supplies last.

See here for a full list of upcoming clinics.

The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people aged 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County:

Oswego County’s COVID-19 dashboard can be found here.

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate : 8.4% (February 14: 12.2%)

Total deaths reported: 174 (February 14: 170)

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

SUNY Oswego Statistics: Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of February 19)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 50 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 4,889,903 (February 14: 4,866,986)

(February 14: 68,254) Total # of deaths as reported by the CDC: 68,895

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 3:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 78,609,735 (February 14: 77,808,188)

Total # of deaths: 938,366 (February 14: 920,621)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 548,190,135 (February 14: 544,297,766)

Worldwide: (as of 3:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 427,169,421 (February 14: 412,665,299)

Total # of deaths: 5,902,878 (February 14: 5,820,309)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials every other Tuesday.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Report a positive at-home COVID-19 test here.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

