Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: February 7, 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 815 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from January 31 to February 6) and three more COVID-19 related deaths has been reported.

The following data shows a day-by-day breakdown of testing conducted Monday, Jan. 31 through Sunday, Feb. 6:

This report reflects data collected on Sunday, Feb. 6:

Number of lab/provider tests: 315

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 51

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 16.19%

Number of at-home positive test results: 12

This report reflects data collected on Saturday, Feb. 5:

Number of lab/provider tests: 375

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 39

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 10.40%

Number of at-home positive test results: 4

This report reflects data collected on Friday, Feb. 4:

Number of lab/provider tests: 646

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 98

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 15.17%

Number of at-home positive test results: 27

This report reflects data collected on Thursday, Feb. 3:

Number of lab/provider tests: 877

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 90

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 10.26%

Number of at-home positive test results: 29

This report reflects data collected on Wednesday, Feb. 2:

Number of lab/provider tests: 884

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 118

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 13.35%

Number of at-home positive test results: 30

This report reflects data collected on Tuesday, Feb. 1:

Number of lab/provider tests: 803

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 118

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 14.69%

Number of at-home positive test results: 34

This report reflects data collected on Monday, Jan. 31:

Number of lab/provider tests: 620

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 88

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 14.19%

Number of at-home positive test results: 77

“While the infection rate against the county’s total population remains high, we have seen a downward trend in new cases reported these last three weeks,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “As these recent case numbers have deceased, so too have the hospitalization numbers. In addition, we are happy to report that booster doses have increased by about 10,000 among Oswego County residents in the last month.”

COVID-19 remains active throughout Oswego County and Huang reminds residents that the vaccine is still a powerful tool to not only prevent hospitalizations and deaths, but also severe symptoms of the virus.

“We have often asked residents to get ‘fully vaccinated’ over the last several months,” he said. “Being ‘fully vaccinated’ means that you have received your primary dose or series of the vaccine. Being ‘up-to-date’ means that you have received all of your vaccinations, including the booster dose when you are eligible. (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/stay-up-to-date.html).

“We have planned many community vaccination events throughout the county and many local pharmacies and health care providers are also administering the vaccine every day,” Huang continued. “I encourage residents to keep up your efforts to get vaccinated and get your booster dose if you are eligible. In public health terms, please, get your COVID-19 vaccination ‘up-to-date.’”

An additional 23 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, Jan. 30 and Saturday, Feb. 5, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department. New hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations.

The age distribution of the 23 new patients is: 4.35% aged 0 to 18 years; 13.04% aged 19 to 45 years; 39.13% aged 46 to 64 years; and 43.48% aged 65 years and older.

Individuals fully vaccinated with a booster shot or third dose made up 4.35% of new hospitalizations, while 43.48% were vaccinated but overdue for a booster dose and 52.17% were not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

As of today, 38,409 Oswego County residents have received their third shot or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As part of its ongoing effort to promote vaccination in the community, the Oswego County Health Department continues to hold vaccination clinics across the county, including some in collaboration with the New York State Department of Health (DOH) and local schools. In addition, vaccines are also widely available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices.

This week, clinics will be held at the Oswego County Health Department’s Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego on Tuesday, Feb. 8 and Wednesday Feb. 9.

The Feb. 8 clinic is for children aged 5 to 11. Health Department staff will administer first and second doses of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Please note appointments are required for this clinic.

The Feb. 9 clinic is for individuals aged 18 and older. Health Department staff will administer only second doses of the Moderna vaccine from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Health department staff will also hold a clinic from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10 at the Hannibal School District Office, 928 Cayuga St. Staff will administer first and second doses of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, as well as first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for anyone aged 12 and older.

Walk-ins are welcome, although appointments and online pre-registration are appreciated to help reduce wait times and maintain efficiency. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County:

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate : 13.4% (January 31: 16.7%)

Total deaths reported: 164 (January 31: 161)

SUNY Oswego Statistics: Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of February 6)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 50 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 4,834,305 (January 31: 4,783,946)

(January 31: 66,074) Total # of deaths as reported by the CDC: 67,222

U.S.: (as of 4:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 76,768,287 (January 31: 74,672,564)

Total # of deaths: 904,718 (January 31: 885,614)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 540,768,976 (January 31: 536,152,174)

Worldwide: (as of 4:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 396,789,120 (January 31: 376,419,256)

Total # of deaths: 5,747,143 (January 31: 5,669,223)

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

