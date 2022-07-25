OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 203 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from July 18 to July 24) this past week.

Despite this increase in cases, Oswego County’s community level remains “low” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The New York State Department of Health and CDC continue to recommend that people keep their COVID-19 vaccinations up to date and get tested if they have symptoms.

“The new COVID-19 variants are exceptionally transmittable,” said Oswego Count Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “This helps to account for the rise in cases; not just here, but in other parts of the U.S. as well. With summer in full swing, it’s important for us to stay vigilant and use the tools that have proven to work against the virus. Stay up to date on your vaccinations, stay home when you are sick and, if you test positive, reach out to your medical provider as soon as possible to discuss treatment options.”

The following report reflects data collected from Monday, July 18 through Sunday, July 24:

Number of lab/provider tests: 1,473

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 155

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 10.52%

Number of at-home positive test results: 48

An additional nine Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, July 17 and Saturday, July 23, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department. New hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations. For hospitalization details such as age groups and vaccination status, go to the Oswego County COVID-19 Dashboard at https://oswegogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/3fd162cd12264b418dc03bdebd7f5300.

The Oswego County Health Department continues to hold weekly vaccination clinics. COVID-19 vaccines are available for children aged 6 months and over as well as adults. The clinics run every Tuesday afternoon from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. An additional clinic runs from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month. Walk-ins are accepted on Wednesdays, but residents are strongly encouraged to go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines to make an appointment to avoid wait times.

Oswego County:

Oswego County's COVID-19 dashboard can be found here.

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate: 10.2% ( July 18 : 7.9%)

: 7.9%) Total deaths reported: 201 ( July 18 : 201)

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

SUNY Oswego Statistics: Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of July 21)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 51 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 1 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 3 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 5,732,273 (July 18: 5,684,192)

Total # of deaths as reported by the CDC: 72,569 (July 18: 72,414)

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 4:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 90,527,138 (July 18: 89,618,041)

Total # of deaths: 1,027,249 (July 18: 1,023,913)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 597,683,368 ( July 18 : 595,515,827)

Worldwide: (as of 4:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 570,752,958 (July 18: 563,166,384)

Total # of deaths: 6,385,424 (July 18: 6,370,540)

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials once a month.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Report a positive at-home COVID-19 test here.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

