OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 73 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this week.

Wednesday: 7 new cases

Thursday: 13 new cases

Friday: 18 new cases

Saturday: 14 new cases

Sunday: 7 new cases

Monday: 7 new cases

Today: 7 new cases

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup did not brief the public today. The county will now be briefing the public with biweekly videos every other Tuesday instead of weekly. The next video will be aired Tuesday, June 1. Oswego County Today will continue providing our weekly updates each Tuesday.

The Health Department is offering a vaccination clinic tomorrow, May 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. at G. Ray Bodley High School, 6 William Gillard Dr., Fulton. The Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses, will be administered. Those who sign up for this clinic need to be able to return on Tuesday, June 15 for their second shot. For information about the COVID-19 vaccines, click on the “Fact Sheet” link for each one at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

All Oswego County vaccination clinic registration links are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine page. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline is also open from 8:30 am. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to help people make appointments. Call 315-349-3330.

Be sure to check back if a clinic looks like it doesn’t have any appointments available. Appointments may become available if other people cancel or re-schedule theirs or if more vaccine becomes available.

All those attending an Oswego County Health Department vaccination clinic must have proof of age to receive their shot. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for those aged 12 and above now. The Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both only approved for those aged 18 and above. Proof of age can be a drivers’ license, birth certificate, passport or school ID. Those without an appointment and proof of age will not be vaccinated.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

Oswego County residents with at least one vaccine dose: Not released ( May 18 : 52,900)

: 52,900) Oswego County residents fully vaccinated: Not released ( May 18 : 46,270)

: 46,270) Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate: Not released ( May 18 : 1.7%)

: 1.7%) Total # of active cases: 86 (May 18: 122)

Total # of positive cases: 8,041 (May 18: 7,968)

Total # of recoveries: 7,865 (May 18: 7,756)

Total # tests: 219,752 (May 18: 215,278)

Total # of negative results: 208,892 (May 18: 204,517)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 323 (May 18: 424)

Total # of deaths: 90 (no change)

Total # of hospitalizations: 318 (as of March 1 – there were 306 as of Feb. 15)

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated yesterday.

11-25 confirmed cases: Boylston, Redfield

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy

51-75 confirmed cases: Minetto, Orwell, Williamstown

101-150 confirmed cases: Albion, Parish

151-200 confirmed cases: New Haven

201-250 confirmed cases: Sandy Creek, West Monroe

251-300 confirmed cases: Constantia, Hannibal, Mexico, Palermo

351-400 confirmed cases: Richland, Scriba

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Granby, Hastings, Oswego Town, Schroeppel, Volney

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of 2:45 p.m.) Note – the college reset its numbers, so the following numbers are after May 22, 2021. Spring 2021 data can be found here. Fall 2020 data can be found here.

Total number of active cases: 0 ( May 18 : 3)

: 3) Total number of cumulative confirmed cases since May 22: 0 ( May 18 : 574)

: 574) Total number of tests: 220 ( May 18 : 58,866) Further breakdown available on SUNY Oswego dashboard.

: 58,866) Total number of recoveries: 0 ( May 18 : 571)

: 571) Total number of on-campus quarantine rooms occupied: 0 ( May 18 : 0)

: 0) Total number of on-campus isolation rooms occupied: 0 ( May 18 : 0)

: 0) Total number of off-campus students in quarantine: 0 ( May 18 : 0)

: 0) Total number of off-campus students in isolation: 0 ( May 18 : 3)

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of May 24 – no change since Feb. 8)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 2,080,113 (May 18: 2,071,443)

Total # of deaths : 42,624 (May 18: 42,503)

*NY numbers and nursing home numbers are from the NY State Department of Health.

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 1:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 33,151,903 (May 18: 32,982,854)

Total # of deaths: 590,586 (May 18: 586,802)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 286,438,406 ( May 18: 273,989,100)

Worldwide: (as of 1:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 167,454,138 (May 18: 163,783,604)

Total # of deaths: 3,476,320 (May 18: 3,394,191)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 1,705,345,811 ( May 18: 1,505,000,741)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials on Tuesdays.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

Notes: The total number of positive cases in Oswego County is cumulative since March 2020 and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county numbers, however, the county tracks only those living in Oswego County. That means that students who chose to leave and go back to their home county and test positive there will be included on the college’s dashboard, but not the county’s. Their positive result would be reported to their home county, not here.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

