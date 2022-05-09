OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 571 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from May 2 to May 8), and four more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported.

“The number of positive test results this week are the same as last week,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “I encourage residents to take preventative measures to help reduce the spread of the virus and lower these positive case counts… Vaccines remain our best protection. There has been a surge in vaccinations over the last seven days as more than 1,400 doses were administered to residents. This reflects a jump from previous weeks when doses provided ranged from one hundred to several hundred per week. While this may be a result of some delays in uploading vaccination data, it still reflects a good sign that residents are continuing to get vaccinated. You can get your shot at your local pharmacy, health care provider or at one of our County Health Department clinics.”

Huang also reminds residents that the County’s COVID-19 community level remains “high” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The federal agency recommends that people in “high” areas wear a face mask indoors in public spaces, keep COVID-19 vaccinations up to date and get tested if they have symptoms. Individuals at high risk for severe illness may need to take additional precautions, such as avoiding poorly ventilated or crowded spaces.

“I’m also sorry to report the loss of four more people to this virus,” said Huang. “Every death is a sad development in our fight against COVID-19 and our condolences go out to the families and loved ones of our neighbors.”

The following report reflects data collected from Monday, May 2 through Sunday, May 8:

Number of lab/provider tests: 3,197

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 433

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 13.54%

Number of at-home positive test results: 138

An additional 23 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, May 1 and Saturday, May 7, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department. New hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations.

For hospitalization details such as age groups and vaccination status, go to the Oswego County COVID-19 Dashboard at https://oswegogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/3fd162cd12264b418dc03bdebd7f5300.

The Oswego County Health Department holds vaccination clinics every Tuesday afternoon from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. Clinics are also held the second Wednesday of each month, from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted on Wednesdays, but residents are strongly encouraged to go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines to make an appointment to avoid wait times.

Oswego County developed a portal for residents to report positive at-home COVID-19 test results, exposure to the virus and get the necessary isolation/quarantine paperwork for schools and employers. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 and click on the appropriate link.

Test results received from doctor’s offices, pharmacies and other testing sites DO NOT need to be self-reported. However, if isolation orders are needed for school, employers or other reasons, people can request these documents using the portal’s “Report a Positive (Laboratory) Test” option.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County:

Oswego County’s COVID-19 dashboard can be found here.

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate: 13.6% (May 2: 12.1%)

Total deaths reported: 194 (May 2: 190)

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

SUNY Oswego Statistics: Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of May 8)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 51 (April 25: 50) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 1 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 3 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 5,221,562 (May 2: 5,156,307)

Total # of deaths as reported by the CDC: 70,946 (May 2: 70,763)

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 3:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 81,928,075 (May 2: 81,403,552)

Total # of deaths: 997,615 (May 2: 993,813)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 576,823,636 (May 2: 574,090,850)

Worldwide: (as of 3:20 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 517,619,981 (May 2: 514,024,181)

Total # of deaths: 6,252,422 (May 2: 6,237,390)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials once a month.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Report a positive at-home COVID-19 test here.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

