OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 521 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from September 26 to October 2) this past week, and another COVID-19 related death has been reported.

“Our condolences are with this person’s loved ones at this difficult time,” said Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor.

The breakdown of data collected during that time period is as follows:

Number of lab/provider tests: 2,101

Number of lab/provider positive cases: 382

Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 18.18%

Number of at-home positive test results: 139

The health department reminds residents to report positive at-home COVID-19 test results and exposures at its online portal. People can also download the isolation/quarantine paperwork requested by schools and employers. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 and click on the appropriate link.

Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level remains “high,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The agency and NYSDOH now recommend that people wear a face mask in indoor public settings, stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations, and get tested if they have symptoms.

Residents who test positive are encouraged to notify any close contacts. The close contact should wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days (with day one starting the day after their last exposure) and monitor themselves for symptoms. Contacts should test for COVID-19 on day six unless they develop symptoms sooner.

Those who develop symptoms should isolate at home and test for COVID-19. They should stay home until they receive their test results. If positive, they should continue to isolate at home for at least five days. If negative, they should continue to take precautions through day 10.

The Oswego County Health Department offers weekly vaccination clinics at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Every Tuesday, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., staff administer general childhood and adult immunizations, including COVID-19 vaccines.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the health department offers a clinic dedicated to first, second and booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines from 9 to 10 a.m. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be available for those aged 6 months and older and the Moderna vaccine will be available for those aged 12 and over. From 1 to 3 p.m., Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster doses will be available for those aged 12 and over.

Appointments are required for all doses at all clinics to avoid wait times and assure that vaccines will be available. Go to: health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County:

Oswego County’s COVID-19 dashboard can be found here.

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate: 14.3% ( Sept. 26 : 14.5%)

: 14.5%) Total deaths reported: 211 ( Sept. 26 : 210)

: 210) Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

SUNY Oswego Statistics: Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of September 30)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 53 (no change) Outside nursing home – 8 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 1 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 3 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 6,055,593 (Sept. 26: 6,025,962)

Total # of deaths as reported by the CDC: 74,258 (Sept. 26: 74,125)

Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 3:22 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 96,423,218 (Sept. 26: 96,088,461)

Total # of deaths: 1,059,747 (Sept. 26: 1,056,519)

Worldwide: (as of 3:22 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 618,492,494 (Sept. 26: 615,340,904)

Total # of deaths: 6,548,028 (Sept. 26: 6,537,577)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials once a month.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Report a positive at-home COVID-19 test here.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

