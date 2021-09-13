UPDATE September 17 3:30 p.m.: Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced an update to the weekly COVID-19 report that was issued on Monday, Sept. 13.

As of Monday, Sept. 13, 390 additional residents had tested positive for COVID-19 during the previous week, which brought the new cumulative total of positive cases to 9,783.

“Case numbers can be very fluid at times,” said Huang. “Sometimes we get cases sent to us that belong in another county, and sometimes we don’t get cases that belong here in a timely way. Examples of this would be for local college students whose home address is in another county or our own residents who are going to school in another county.”

Health department staff are diligently working to investigate all reported cases as quickly as possible and Huang advised that there may be some delays due to resources and other challenges.

“We’ve taken on many other tasks this year including inspections for children’s camps and other large events and back-to-school immunizations,” he said. “We have been running dozens of clinics since April, sometimes multiple clinics in a single day, and soon, influenza vaccinations will begin.”

OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, as of 3 p.m., there have been a total of 460 additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and two more county residents have died this past week (the last COVID-19 statistics report was Tuesday, September 7 due to Labor Day.)

“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of these people. Every death is a sad development in our efforts to fight this virus and a reminder that it remains rampant in our county,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang.

Note – the health department reported a different number of new cases this week than the difference between today’s total and the total from September 7. Oswego County Today has reached out for clarification and will update this story with that information.

Oswego County’s community transmission level remains “high,” according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Huang urges people to protect themselves in public spaces, follow health guidance and get vaccinated.

He also said that the county’s seven-day accumulated case counts remain high, around 400, which is similar to the case counts of several weeks in November and December 2020, before vaccinations were widely available.

“According to the CDC, we have had four hospitalizations in the last seven days,” he said. “That is less than those weeks of last November and December when we had the high case counts. This shows us that the vaccine is working to protect our community. It helps to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death.”

Huang urges all those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to get their shot.

“Vaccines are widely available throughout the county,” Huang said. “They are available through the County Health Department, at area pharmacies and community health care clinics, and through local physicians and health care providers.”

He also reminded people to keep checking the Health Department’s website at www.health.oswegocounty.com for updated information about vaccine availability.

“We may receive more Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine and be able to make all three approved vaccines available in upcoming clinics,” he said.

Schools have opened for the new year and the health department said now is a good time for parents to get their students, aged 12 years and older, vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Once fully vaccinated, and if they are symptom-free, students will not need to quarantine if they are exposed to a positive classmate or family member. This is a good thing for parents to keep in mind because it means that getting kids vaccinated will help them stay in school and continue to participate in extracurricular activities.

The Oswego County Health Department will hold another vaccination clinic this week. It is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

Health staff will administer the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine to those aged 12 years and over from 1 to 5: 30 p.m. This is a two-dose vaccine, so those who attend for their first shot, should plan to return on Wednesday, Oct. 6 for their second shot.

“Our COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to anyone who is eligible for the vaccine, regardless of where they are in the series,” said Oswego County Medical Director Dr. Christina Liepke. “At any of our clinics, patients can come in for their first, second or third dose.”

She added that patients need to talk with their health care provider before they come to the clinic to find out if they should receive a third dose, because only certain people with underlying conditions need it.

“A third dose is different from a booster,” Dr. Liepke explained. “Immuno-compromised patients who need a third dose should get it 28 days (or later) after their second dose. In contrast, a booster is given to all patients several months after they complete their vaccine series… The CDC and FDA are reviewing evidence on the potential need for a booster after any of the vaccines. Once this review is complete and if booster doses are recommended, we will be offering those as well.”

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, click on the “Fact Sheet” link for each one at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

Walk-ins are welcomed, though appointments and online pre-registration are still appreciated. Call 315-349-3330 to make an appointment or go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link “For Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” All Oswego County COVID-19 vaccination clinic registration links are posted here.

Today’s statistics are below:

Oswego County: (as of 3 p.m.)

Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate : 8.5% ( September 7 : 7.3%)

: 7.3%) Total # of active cases: 516 (September 7: 452)

Total # of positive cases: 9,853 (September 7: 9,393) Note – the health department reported a different number of new cases this week than the difference between today's total and the total from September 7. Oswego County Today has reached out for clarification. The county responded on September 17 with a different positive case number as of the 13th: 9,783 positive cases, not 9,853.

Total # of recoveries: 9,245 (September 7: 8,850)

Total # tests: 263,821 (September 7: 259,281)

Total # of negative results: 250,682 (September 7: 246,720)

Total # of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,144 (September 7: 903)

Total # of deaths: 99 (September 7: 97)

Numbers of those vaccinated can be found here.

Municipalities With Cases: Map updated today.

11-25 confirmed cases: Boylston

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy, Redfield

51-75 confirmed cases: Orwell, Williamstown

76-100 confirmed cases: Minetto

151-200 confirmed cases: Albion, New Haven, Parish

201-250 confirmed cases: Sandy Creek

251-300 confirmed cases: West Monroe

301-350 confirmed cases: Constantia, Hannibal, Mexico, Palermo

Over 400 confirmed cases: City of Fulton, City of Oswego, Granby, Hastings, Oswego Town, Richland, Schroeppel, Scriba, Volney

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (as of today) Note – the college has stopped releasing information on its site, and instead statistics are available on the SUNY-wide COVID-19 Tracker.

Oswego County School Districts: Look for your school district’s COVID-19 report card here. It shows if there are any positive cases within the school district, for students and staff.

Oswego County Nursing Home Deaths: (as of September 12, no change)

Nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 : At nursing home – 49 (no change) Outside nursing home – 7 (no change)

Assisted living facility deaths related to COVID-19: At assisted living facility – 0 (no change) Outside assisted living facility – 0 (no change)

Other adult care facility deaths released to COVID-19: At adult care facility: 0 (no change) Outside adult care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (as of yesterday)

Total # of positive cases: 2,323,065 (September 7: 2,292,760)

Total # of deaths : 43,977 (September 7: 43,787) The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,029 ( September 7: 55,768). This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.



Other updates from the state can be found here.

U.S.: (as of 2:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 41,078,562 (September 7: 40,127,229)

Total # of deaths: 660,756 (September 7: 649,741)

Total # of vaccine doses administered: 378,818,575 ( September 7 : 373,350,433 )

Worldwide: (as of 2:21 p.m.)

Total # of positive cases: 225,014,163 (September 7: 221,599,997)

Total # of deaths: 4,635,805 (September 7: 4,582,097)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330

Potential COVID-19 Exposure Sites In Oswego County

Oswego County YouTube Updates These videos are briefings given by Oswego County officials every other Tuesday.

Fulton Coronavirus Hotline – 315-895-4767

Testing Information:

Free transportation is available to residents to go to COVID-19 test and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

Vaccine Information:

Miscellaneous:

Links For Statistics:

Notes: The total number of positive cases in Oswego County is cumulative since March 2020 and the number of recoveries and deaths are of those numbers. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county numbers, however, the county tracks only those living in Oswego County. That means that students who chose to leave and go back to their home county and test positive there will be included on the college’s dashboard, but not the county’s. Their positive result would be reported to their home county, not here.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed March 22, 2020.

