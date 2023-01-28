COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Scheduled for Feb. 8

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department will offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for county residents on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, located at 70 Bunner St. in Oswego.

The clinic will offer Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster doses as well as doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech primary series vaccine. First and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine will also be offered for those aged 5 to 11. At-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated, while supplies last.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available at medical provider offices and local pharmacies. Residents should contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice related to COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots or treatments.

Walk-ins are allowed for this clinic, but registration is encouraged. To register for an appointment, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines.

For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call the COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.

