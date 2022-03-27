COVID-19 Vaccine Continues To Be Offered At Clinics This Week

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines for county residents at weekly vaccination clinics, with Wednesday walk-in clinics starting April 6.

Following more than a year of holding vaccination clinics in locations throughout the county, the health department is transitioning to include the COVID-19 vaccine as part of weekly vaccine clinics offered at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic in Oswego. Anyone seeking the COVID-19 vaccine, or other general immunizations, can call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or schedule a COVID-19 vaccine online.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available at medical provider offices and local pharmacies.

To view a list of upcoming clinics and schedule an appointment, go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines and scroll down to the calendar to click on the date and dose needed.

The following upcoming clinics are scheduled:

Tuesday, March 29

12:30-3:30 p.m. Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego

General childhood and adult immunizations, including COVID-19 vaccines. Appointments are required.

Wednesday, March 30

3:30-4:30 p.m. Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego

Anyone aged 12 and older can receive a first, second or booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Anyone aged 18 and older can receive a Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine or booster dose. Appointments are required.

Tuesday, April 5

12:30-3:30 p.m. Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego

General childhood and adult immunizations, including COVID-19 vaccines. Appointments are required.

Starting April 6, the Oswego County Health Department will hold walk-in clinics each Wednesday at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Attendees aged 5 and older can receive age-appropriate recommended doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and anyone aged 18 and older can receive recommended doses of the Modern or Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

At-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to individuals who are vaccinated at upcoming clinics. Test kits will be distributed while supplies last.

Face masks are required at all health care settings regulated by the state Department of Health, including the Oswego County Health Department and any vaccination site.

For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call the COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330.

Residents should contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice related to COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots or treatments.

Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.

