Create ‘A Lasting Legacy’ For Your Family With Disaster Preparedness Plan

OSWEGO COUNTY – “A Lasting Legacy” is the theme for this year’s National Preparedness Month in September.

This annual observance reminds all Americans how important it is for individuals, families and communities to be prepared for disasters and emergencies that can happen at any time.

“National Preparedness Month creates an ideal opportunity for every resident in Oswego County to join others throughout the United States in preparing their homes, businesses and communities for any type of emergency,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9. “I urge all government agencies, private organizations, businesses and people across Oswego County to develop their own emergency preparedness plan, and work together toward creating a stronger, more resilient community.”

Oswego County Emergency Management Director Cathleen Palmitesso said, “The life you’ve built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters now to create ‘A Lasting Legacy’ for you and your family… Planning before an emergency occurs is the best way to improve our community’s recovery from disasters. When individuals take responsibility for preparing their families and their communities, the chance of survival and return to normalcy following a disaster is greatly increased.”

Palmitesso urges people to follow the steps offered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency on the website www.ready.gov and make a plan for their families.

“Meet with your family and discuss the dangers of possible emergency events including fire, severe weather, hazardous spills, and others,” she said. “Know what to do in each type of emergency and how to contact your family members at all times.”

Oswego County residents should also be prepared for winter weather events such as lake effect snow, Nor’easters, and ice storms. Property damage and power outages lasting a week or more can occur with these storms, as well as driving hazards, bitter cold and other issues.

People should also be prepared for a nuclear power plant emergency.

“Emergency plans for the public are posted on our website, www.oswegocounty.com/emo,” Palmitesso said. “People who reside within the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone should review these plans and obtain potassium iodide (KI) tablets for their families.”

KI is available at the Oswego County Emergency Management Office, 200 N. Second St., Fulton, 315-591-9150, and at the Oswego County Health Department, 70 Bunner St., Oswego, 315-349-3573. Please call ahead and schedule a time to pick-up tablets.

Family disaster plans should be tailored for specific needs in your household, such as care of children, pets and the elderly.

“Create your own personal network of individuals that can help you prepare for an emergency or disaster by helping you identify the resources and assistance you may need,” Palmitesso said. “Keep in mind items such as dietary needs, medical needs including prescriptions, and languages spoken. In planning for an emergency, consider the needs of people with disabilities, such as mobility-impaired individuals that require a wheelchair or a walker, and consider special equipment individuals may need, such as oxygen or respirators.”

Family emergency plan templates are available online at www.ready.gov.

Palmitesso also urged people to build a kit with disaster supplies for at least three days.

“Tailor the contents of the kit to your family’s needs and abilities,” she said. “You could be without power or essential services for up to a week or more following a severe weather event. Kits should include water, non-perishable food, battery-powered or crank AM/FM radio, first aid kit, flashlight, extra batteries, and copies of important documents. Don’t forget your pets; have plans for them if you need to leave your home for several days.”

Disaster supplies kits should be kept in a designated place and easy to grab if you must leave your home quickly. An emergency kit for the car should include jumper cables, flares or reflective triangle, ice scraper, car cell phone charger, blanket, map, and cat litter or sand for better tire traction.

“Make sure your cell phone is well charged when poor weather conditions are imminent,” Palmitesso said. “People should also make sure their cell phone numbers are registered with the Oswego County E-911 Communication Center’s Hyper-Reach notification service.”

Hyper-Reach uses mass dialing technology to notify people of emergencies or incidents in their neighborhoods. People can sign up their cell phones through the E-911 Communication Center’s website, https://secure.hyper-reach.com/comsignup.jsp?id=12481.

“Thankfully, Oswego County has been spared from the flooding and weather-related events that have resulted in disaster declarations throughout New York State this summer,” Palmitesso said. “However, with winter approaching and more severe weather threats predicted across the nation, I urge everyone to be prepared now to protect their families and loved ones.”

More information on disaster planning is available at www.ready.gov and on the Oswego County Emergency Management Office website, www.oswegocounty.com/emo.

