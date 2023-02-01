Damar Hamlin Launches #3forHeart CPR Challenge

Buffalo Bills player teams up with American Heart Association to promote technique that saved his life

DALLAS, TX and BUFFALO, NY — When seconds matter most, CPR means the difference between life and death, a fact that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin personally understands. Unfortunately, most people who have a cardiac arrest aren’t surrounded by people trained in CPR like Hamlin was when he collapsed during a televised Monday night game in early January.

That is why Hamlin is launching his #3forHeart CPR Challenge aimed at saving more lives through CPR education and training with the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all.

Hamlin hopes to use his experience to educate people about importance of CPR and inspire them to learn Hands-Only CPR – a quick, easy to learn lifesaving skill.

Hamlin’s #3forHeart CPR Challenge is an exciting, yet simple social media challenge with 3 steps

1 – LEARN : Go to heart.org/3 to watch a 60-second video to learn Hands-Only CPR

: Go to heart.org/3 to watch a 60-second video to learn Hands-Only CPR 2 – GIVE : Donate to the American Heart Association to fund CPR education and training, and other lifesaving programs and scientific research.

: Donate to the American Heart Association to fund CPR education and training, and other lifesaving programs and scientific research. 3 – SHARE: Use #3forHeart to challenge 3 friends to do the same on social media.

To kick off the campaign, Hamlin challenged NBA legend LeBron James, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“I’m excited to be teaming up with the American Heart Association,” said Damar Hamlin. “It’s going to be an amazing opportunity to impact and educate millions of people on the importance of CPR. It literally saved my life.”

“The world watched in fear when Damar collapsed during that game,” Chief Executive Officer of the American Heart Association Nancy Brown said. “But if you follow his advice, you can become a lifesaver in 3 steps, and you’ll know what to do in the event an adult or teen suddenly collapses in your presence. Because most cardiac arrests that happen outside of a hospital occur in the home, the life you save will most likely be a loved one. The volunteers, supporters and staff of the American Heart Association are so grateful that he is paying it forward and helping ensure others also have a better chance for a positive outcome.”

CPR – or cardiopulmonary resuscitation – is performed when the heart stops beating and, especially if started immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival. People are encouraged to participate in all three steps to learn and promote education of Hands-Only CPR.

Hands-Only CPR is a skill everyone can learn. It is as simple as, calling 911 if you see a teen or adult suddenly collapse; and then pushing hard and fast in the center of the chest.

The American Heart Association is the worldwide leader in resuscitation science, education, and training, and publisher of the official Guidelines for CPR.

