DAR Presents Medal To Mexico High School Student

MEXICO, NY – Lorraine Gregory, Registrar of the Ontario Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, recently presented Cadet McKenzie Emmons with the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) certificate at an awards ceremony at Mexico High School.

The bronze medal and certificate are awarded to a Junior ROTC cadet who has demonstrated dependability and good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership ability, and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of JROTC training. The recipient must in the top 25 percent of cadets in JROTC and academic subjects.

The Daughters of the American Revolution is a women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, patriotism and honoring patriots of the Revolutionary War. Members share a common bond of having an ancestor who served in the American Revolution.

For information on joining the Ontario DAR chapter, contact Registrar Tasha Molnar at [email protected]. For information on the Junior ROTC at Mexico High School, contact 1st Sgt. LaShaun Benjamin at [email protected].

