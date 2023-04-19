Davis-Standard’s Fulton Facility Achieves ISO 14001 Certification

PAWCATUCK, CT – As part of a company-wide commitment to customer service and environmental sustainability, Davis-Standard’s manufacturing facility in Fulton, N.Y., recently attained ISO 14001 certification. This certification validates processes across the board, internally and externally, and serves as a benchmark for Davis-Standard’s ongoing pursuit of operational excellence, sustainable practices and process improvement.

This is the third Davis-Standard facility to become ISO 14001 certified in addition to facilities in Finland and Switzerland. All of Davis-Standard’s global facilities are slated to become ISO 14001 certified by 2025.

“ISO 14001 certification directly aligns with our sustainability efforts concerning safety, quality and productivity to address customer needs while also strengthening internal practices,” Davis-Standard CEO Giovanni Spitale said. “Every aspect of our business at all Davis-Standard facilities must support industry-wide quality standards in order to fulfill the value proposition we offer customers. This includes focusing on equipment development and manufacturing efforts that reduce waste, improve energy efficiency and recyclability.”

At the core of ISO certification is the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. This is achieved by enhancing customer fulfillment through an effective quality management system (www.iso.org). All issues are addressed at the source to support best practices.

About Davis-Standard, LLC

Davis-Standard, LLC (www.davis-standard.com), headquartered in Pawcatuck, Conn., is a global leader in the design, development and distribution of extrusion and converting technology. Davis-Standard systems encompass over 14 product lines to support manufacturing applications and customers within every major industry. This includes the agriculture, automotive, construction, healthcare, energy, electronics, food and beverage packaging, and retail industries, among others. With more than 1,500 employees worldwide and a network of independent sales agents and suppliers in nearly every country, Davis-Standard is committed to engineering systems that are reliable, environmentally friendly, and offer a high return on investment. All equipment is backed by robust aftermarket support, parts availability and customer service. The company has manufacturing and technical facilities in the United States, Canada, China, Germany, Finland, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

