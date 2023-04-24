Deadline For Oswego County ARPA Applications Is May 5

OSWEGO COUNTY- External American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds allocated to Oswego County are coming to an end, and Oswego County encourages applicants to submit their final requests before the deadline of Friday, May 5 at noon.

ARPA, a nearly $2 trillion economic stimulus package, was approved by Congress in 2021. The spending package contained $350 billion for state and local governments, including $22 million for Oswego County.

“Since the enactment of ARPA funding, Oswego County has strategically allocated funds to provide economic recovery throughout our communities while prioritizing public health and safety,” Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said. “As external ARPA funding comes to an end, we have set an application deadline of May 5 so that our Office of Strategic Initiatives can focus on completing ARPA requests that have already been received.”

The May 5 deadline applies to new ARPA applications as well as current applications still needing to submit more information.

In 2021, the Oswego County Legislature created the Office of Strategic Initiatives and tasked them with administering the county’s ARPA funds. ARPA funding decisions are made by the Oswego County Legislature with the assistance of the county’s ARPA Task Force, which reviews applications to ensure eligibility.

For more information about ARPA funding, contact Kyle Boeckmann at 315-349-8225 or email [email protected]. To download an application, visit https://www.oswegocounty.com/government/county_legislature/american_rescue_plan.php

