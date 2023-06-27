DEC Announces Falconry, Wildlife Rehabilitator, And Leashed Tracking Dog Examinations

NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced today that examinations for individuals seeking a license to practice the sport of falconry, become a volunteer wildlife rehabilitator, or use leashed tracking dogs to find wounded or injured big game animals are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

To provide broader access to the examinations, DEC is offering the examinations online. In-person examinations will not be offered.

To register for any of these exams, visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/permits/359.html and follow the directions provided on the website. Participants will receive an email acknowledgement of registration, and later, an additional one-time link to use to access the web site on the date of the exam.

The deadline for registering to take any of these free exams is Wednesday, Aug. 9. The link to the registration webpage can also be found on each of the individual special license webpages at https://www.dec.ny.gov/permits/359.html.

Apprentice Falconry License

Falconry has a rich history and tradition throughout the world and requires a significant commitment in time and effort. Apprentices are limited to possessing one bird, either an American kestrel or a red-tailed hawk. A falconry study guide and examination manual are available at no cost from DEC. The cost of a five-year falconry license is $40.

To qualify for the Apprentice Falconry license, applicants must:

score 80 percent or higher on the written exam;

be at least 14 years of age;

possess a valid New York State hunting license;

maintain DEC-approved facilities for housing falconry raptors; and

be a resident of New York State.

Wildlife Rehabilitator License

Wildlife rehabilitators provide for the care of injured, sick, and orphaned wild animals for the purpose of returning rehabilitated animals to the wild. Prospective applicants are encouraged to gain experience by serving as an assistant to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator. A wildlife rehabilitator study guide and examination manual are available at no cost from DEC. There is no cost for the five-year wildlife rehabilitation license.

To qualify for the Wildlife Rehabilitator License, applicants must:

score 80 percent or higher on the written exam;

be at least 16 years of age;

be interviewed by DEC Regional wildlife staff; and

be a resident of New York State.

Leashed Tracking Dog Handler

Leashed tracking dog handlers use their dogs to track and recover dead, wounded, or injured big game. Leashed tracking dog handlers provide a valuable service in aiding hunters in locating wounded big game that otherwise may go unrecovered. A leashed tracking dog study guide is available at no cost from DEC. There is a $50 license fee for the five-year leashed tracking dog license and a $25 non-refundable application fee.

To qualify for a Leashed Tracking Dog Handler License, applicants must:

score 80 percent or higher on the written exam; and

possess a valid New York State hunting license.

For questions or assistance, please contact the Special Licenses Unit at: NYS DEC Special Licenses Unit, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-4752; phone: 518-402-8985; fax: 518-402-8925; email: [email protected].