OSWEGO COUNTY – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is holding a virtual public meeting to discuss the Sterling and Wolcott creeks Integrated Watershed Action Plans (IWAPs). In support of New York’s Great Lakes Action Agenda (GLAA), DEC worked with local partners and stakeholders to develop the plan. The IWAP process promotes collaboration among diverse stakeholders and empowers stakeholders and communities to develop a shared understanding of the ecosystem structure, function, and processes, and identifies actions, including management strategies and projects, that support ecosystem goals to benefit people, the environment, and local economies.

WHAT: IWAP virtual meeting for Sterling and Wolcott creeks



WHEN: June 15, 2023

TIME: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMud-ihpjopGNVVQ2rUZGuFlkR4wycF56lv#/registration

The Sterling Creek and Wolcott Creek sub-watersheds drain to Lake Ontario and are located within the towns of Butler, Cato, Conquest, Hannibal, Huron, Ira, Rose, Sterling, Victory, and Wolcott. The tributaries drain 204 square miles of lands, streams, and embayments, and span 16 miles of Lake Ontario shoreline. Ecosystem goals for the Sterling and Wolcott creeks watershed support coastal areas, wetlands, floodplains, riparian corridors and streams, forests and uplands, water quality, sustainable working lands, and heritage and sense of place. For more information on Sterling and Wolcott creeks, visit the StoryMap website. Contact the project team with any questions at: [email protected].

