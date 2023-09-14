DEC Invites Public To 24th Annual Salmon River Fish Hatchery Open House

Open House Features Tours, Displays, Information, and Games for Children

ALTMAR, NY – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced that the agency will host the 24th annual Salmon River Fish Hatchery Open House and Family Day on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event celebrates National Hunting and Fishing Day. The Salmon River Fish Hatchery is located at 2133 County Route 22, Altmar, Oswego County. All are encouraged to attend, rain or shine, and admission is free.

“DEC invites outdoor enthusiasts of all ages, abilities, and interests to the annual Salmon River Fish Hatchery Open House,” said Region 7 Director Dereth Glance. “The open house provides visitors with a unique peek behind the scenes at how DEC helps bolster the world-class salmon and trout fisheries in Lake Ontario and its tributaries, including the renowned Salmon River.”

National Hunting and Fishing Day was designated by Congress in 1972 to encourage people to experience, understand, and appreciate traditional outdoor sports and recreation and our abundant natural resources, and recognize hunters and anglers for their leadership in fish and wildlife conservation.

DEC will lead tours of the facility between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., providing rare behind-the-scenes access to the hatchery’s inner-workings. Attendees can visit the recently redesigned fish observation deck, which offers new and improved views of salmon as they migrate, observe New York fish in the hatchery’s aquaria, and learn about rare and threatened fish species in New York State. In addition, kids can learn how to cast a fishing rod.

To complement scheduled program events, several conservation organizations, fishing and hunting clubs, and outdoor recreation groups will be on hand with displays and activities to provide information about their role in the Salmon River Corridor and the Lake Ontario ecosystem.

Guests can also visit the nearby Salmon River Falls, a DEC Unique Area located approximately six miles from the hatchery. The area offers hiking trails, including a short quarter-mile crushed stone trail leading to two observation points for a 110-foot waterfall that offers views of spectacular scenery.

Visit DEC’s website for more information about the Salmon River Fish Hatchery, Salmon River Falls Unique Area, and to view the Salmon River management and restoration plans. For specific questions about the open house, please contact Betsy Ukeritis, DEC Environmental Educator, at 315-314-0768.

