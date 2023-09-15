DJ/producer/YouTuber Underbelly To perform At SUNY Oswego On Sept. 27

OSWEGO, NY – Electronic music producer, DJ, pianist and YouTuber Underbelly will kick off SUNY Oswego’s Ke-Nekt season with a free performance at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, in Room 11 of Tyler Hall, as well as via livestream.

Trained in classical piano since the age of 7, Underbelly combines his keyboard chops with live finger-drumming to create bass-heavy yet melodic performances.

Born Timothy Linetsky, the San Francisco-based artist is well known for his instructional You Suck at Producing YouTube channel, which has more than 330,000 subscribers. Underbelly’s videos ultimately encourage viewers to explore and enhance their skills by showing them tips and tricks on writing, performing and producing.

Underbelly has shared the stage with acts such as Tchami, Keys n Krates, Giraffage, Bone Thugs n Harmony and Lido.

In addition to the public performance, Underbelly will visit two music classes taught by Paul Leary –- “Songwriting” and “Advanced Electronic Music” on Tuesday, Sept. 26, to discuss his music, composition and music production.

To obtain free tickets to attend in person or via livestream, visit tickets.oswego.edu.

For more information on performing and visual arts events on the SUNY Oswego campus, visit the ARTSwego website, oswego.edu/artswego.