MEXICO, NY – The Oswego County Department of Social Services is looking for people who would like to become foster parents, particularly for teenagers and sibling groups.

The department will host a virtual meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11 for people who are interested in becoming foster or adoptive parents.

Contact Patricia Pennock by Friday, January 7 if you would like to participate. Call 315-963-5382 or email [email protected] and provide an email address.

Login information will be provided to those who pre-register. If no responses are received, the meeting will be cancelled.

Attendance at the informational meeting is required in order to enroll in the 11-week preparation program. Single and two-parent families may apply to foster or adopt. Both parents in a two-parent household must attend the training.

All children available for adoption through DSS have been in foster care for a period of time. For more information about foster parenting and adoption through the Department of Social Services, go here.

