MEXICO, NY – The Oswego County Department of Social Services is looking for people who would like to become foster parents, particularly for teenagers and sibling groups.

The department will host a virtual meeting from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, October 16 for people who are interested in becoming foster or adoptive parents.

Contact Patricia Pennock by Thursday, October 14 if you would like to participate. Call 315-963-5382 or email [email protected] and provide an email address.

Login information will be provided to those who pre-register. If no responses are received, the meeting will be cancelled.

Attendance at the informational meeting is required in order to enroll in the 11-week preparation program. Single and two-parent families may apply to foster or adopt. Both parents in a two-parent household must attend the training.

All children available for adoption through DSS have been in foster care for a period of time. For more information about foster parenting and adoption through the Department of Social Services, go to

https://www.oswegocounty.com/departments/human_services/social_services/adult___family_services/foster_care___adoption.php.

