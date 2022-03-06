HANNIBAL, NY – For Hannibal High School students looking to get a jumpstart on their collegiate studies, there are plenty of dual credit options available.

Eligible juniors and seniors may enroll in college-level courses that satisfy high school requirements, while also offering three to four college credits upon the successful completion of the class. All classes are offered at no charge to Hannibal High School students, which helps decrease the financial burden of higher education.

“The dual credit offerings are such a wonderful opportunity for our students to enroll in challenging courses while earning college credit,” Hannibal High School Executive Principal Meredith Furlong said. “Thanks to the Hannibal Central School District’s relationship with our partners in higher education, students can experience the rigors of college without the expense.”

The district currently has dual credit agreements with Cayuga Community College, Onondaga Community College, Syracuse University and SUNY Oswego, with 26 courses offered throughout the academic year.

Course offerings include SUPA forensics, sociology, personal finance, psychology, English and everything in between, and are taught in traditional classroom settings as well as via a distance learning option.

“With such a variety of dual credit courses, students are able to select options that meet their needs and interests,” Furlong said. “The Hannibal City School District truly puts students first, and offering them these innovative learning options helps us meet their individual learning needs.”

For more information about the dual credit courses offered to HHS students, please contact the guidance department at (315) 564-8130, Press 4.

